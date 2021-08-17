Chlorophyll Ranked #1 Top Ingredient "Set to Dominate" 2022

Chlorophyll Water® (ChlorophyllWater.com)

Chlorophyll in supplement or liquid form contains chlorophyllin...which supports immune system function and enhances the liver's natural ability to remove toxins and waste from the body.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trendalytics, a retail analytics platform that measures consumer demand and market supply inflection points by classifying and translating data across social influencer buzz, online product searches, consumer shopping patterns has ranked chlorophyll as the #1 ingredient trend for 2022.

According to Trendalytics, “in the #1 spot, chlorophyll has garnered mass attention thanks to its viral takeoff on TikTok. There are 362K average weekly searches for the ‘wonder supplement,’ +317% to last year” - with users celebrating their personal results from consuming liquid chlorophyll, Chlorophyll Water® and Chlorophyll Water Drops®.

Launched in 2019, Chlorophyll Water® is a purified water enhanced by nature with the addition of Chlorophyll, a key ingredient and the distinct green pigment in plant life. Chlorophyll Water® is a refreshing introduction to the many benefits of chlorophyll and each bottle is fortified with the added benefits of vitamins A, B12, C, and D. More information on Chlorophyll Water® can be found at www.ChlorophyllWater.com.

Clinical skin care may have gained popularity during the pandemic, but new data points to a redirection to natural ingredients, with chlorophyll as the #1 ingredient, set to “dominate 2022,” as reported by the artificial intelligence platform.

Sarah Barnes, Content Marketing Manager at Trendalytics explains that “since lockdown orders have lifted, consumer demand for ingredients has shifted—from immunity-boosters like Vitamin C to wonder ingredients that balance the body, support immunity, and combat signs of aging.”

Trendalytics reports that, “Chlorophyll in supplement or liquid form contains chlorophyllin, a semisynthetic, water-soluble version of the ingredient, which supports immune system function and enhances the liver’s natural ability to remove toxins and waste from the body. Its antimicrobial powers reduce swelling and can also be used as a topical remedy for wrinkles, acne, and wounds.”

Here are the top 10 ingredients for 2022, as ranked by Trendalytics:

1. Chlorophyll

2. Postbiotic

3. Pyrrolidone Carboxylic Acid

4. Bakuchiol

5. Winter Cherry

6. Volcanic Ash

7. Makgeolli

8. Tulip

9. CBD

10. Probiotic

Trendalytics predicts future trends by analyzing millions of data points across the internet, leveraging signals in google trends, social media, and e-commerce market data, grouping them in statistically significant ways, and then extrapolating out the trend curve to predict which trends are emerging, aggregating billions of consumer demand signals, measuring how consumers will engage in the future. For more information on Trendalytics, please visit them at trendalytics.co.

About Chlorophyll Water®:

Launched in 2019, Chlorophyll Water® is a plant-powered purified water enhanced by nature with the addition of Chlorophyll, a key ingredient and the distinct green pigment in plant life. It is carbon-filtered using triple filtration and is UV-treated for the highest level of purity. Chlorophyll Water® is a refreshing introduction to the many benefits of chlorophyll, and each bottle is fortified with the added benefits of vitamins A, B12, C, and D for enhanced hydration.

Chlorophyll Water® is available at ChlorophyllWater.com, on Amazon.com/ChlorophyllWater and sold via retail in health food stores and organic markets across the country in all 50 states, including all 'Pura Vida' locations in Florida, all 'Down to Earth' locations in Hawaii, all 'Whole Foods Markets' in New York, all 'Westborn Markets' in the Midwest and all 'Erewhon Markets' in California. Along with wellness centers such as Alo Yoga, Anatomy, Barre3 and Equinox gyms.

