Gold Production Continues at Mexus’ Santa Elena Mine

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mexus Gold US (OTCQB: MXSG) (“Mexus” or the “Company) confirmed that the first shipment of activated carbon from its Santa Elena mining operation has been shipped to Sipi Metals Corp. The contract calls for Sipi to process and sell gold and silver at 97% spot price within 45 days. The second shipment of activated carbon is expected to ship 8/18/21. Mexus President, Paul Thompson, confirmed that the activated carbon recovery system now in place is working as planned and should provide a steady flow of income for the company.
Assays Of Shipped Material

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property. Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

For more information on Mexus Gold US, visit www.mexusgoldus.com.
Mexus Gold US (775) 721-9960. Paul Thompson Sr

Cautionary Statement
Forward looking Statement: Statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the failure to complete successfully the development of new or enhanced products, the Company's future capital needs, the lack of market demand for any new or enhanced products the Company may develop, any actions by the Company's partners that may be adverse to the Company, the success of competitive products, other economic factors affecting the Company and its markets, seasonal changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any statements in this press release.

