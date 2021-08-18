Top Amazon sellers choose Bilzar for reliable services and rapid sales growth
Bilzar has been recognized as one of the leading and most trusted full service agencies for a number of Amazon’s biggest sellers. Visit https://bilzar.com.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is a reason why some of Amazon’s largest and most successful sellers rely on top-performing Amazon approved agency, Bilzar to effectively manage and execute the day to day operations, logistics and provide strategic direction in the ever-competitive Amazon seller landscape.
Bilzar has been successfully operating out of the United States, China, Australia and the Philippines for over six years, servicing hundreds of Amazon sellers during that time. The company has been able to build a strong reputation for its extensive Amazon and e-commerce experience, strong relationships with global factories and manufacturers, and delivering results for Amazon sellers of all shapes and sizes.
Their services cater to new and established Amazon sellers, including product research and development, account management, listing optimization, SEO, advertising, launch and growth strategies, and providing broader e-commerce services and sales channels on Walmart and client websites. For more information, visit https://bilzar.com.
One Bilzar client said in a recent interview: “We have been working with Bilzar for a number of years now. We approached them when our sales growth was plateauing and we were struggling to keep up with Amazon’s forever-changing terms and conditions. We needed true experts in the space.
Since then, our sales have skyrocketed year over year, as we continue to introduce new products into new markets, globally. Bilzar have been incredibly reliable throughout the entire process.”
Bilzar's Head of Accounts, Tony Boffa spoke about its recent recognition, expanding on some of the decisions and motivations that led the business to the level it's currently reached.
"When Bilzar was founded, it was made abundantly clear we wanted to be the kind of company that was known for providing innovative e-commerce services and giving our clients a competitive edge. We wanted to be known for always putting our clients’ needs first and helping businesses of any size reach their full potential.
Like most Amazon sellers over the past twelve to eighteen months, one of the biggest challenges we faced has been the impact of COVID-19 on global shipping and logistics of Amazon products. This caused delays and frustrations for many Amazon businesses shipping products out of regions such as China into the United States.
Fortunately with a great team behind us, and an unwavering dedication to work even closer with our reliable logistics partners and manufacturers, we were able to control and monitor accurate stock management methods, and ensure our clients’ businesses were uninterrupted. All things considered, our clients have performed tremendously.”
Bilzar plans to maintain its position at the forefront of helping all types of Amazon sellers across the globe continue to grow their sales and outperform the competition. Their aim is to build their clients’ online footprint beyond Amazon to the likes of Walmart, their own websites and other platforms for years to come.
More information on Bilzar can be found at their website: https://bilzar.com.
