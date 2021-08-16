Award winning Mortgage Broker – Chris Brown from New Vision Financial Services
New Vision Financial Services & Managing Director Chris Brown win in 2 Categories of the Prestigious Rate My Agent Awards 2021 & BX Awards
Early this year, the New South Wales-based New Vision Financial Services won in two major categories at the Rate My Agent Awards 2021 by placing in the Top 5 Brokers in NSW – 2021 and Top 20 Brokers in Australia – 2021. It must be noted that during the previous year, New Vision Financial Services won the Finance Company of the Year 2020 category at the BX Business Awards.
When asked about the secret behind the company’s success, Managing Director Chris Brown says, “After spending several years working in the banking, finance and commercial sector, I noticed that there was something missing or a gap in the industry that needed to be filled. There wasn’t a company that provided that crucial personal touch customers so badly needed in their search for financial services and solutions. Our company, New Vision Financial Services, has filled that void and continues to do so by offering personalised assistance to all our clients.”
New Vision Financial Services was established in 2015. The company offers a range of financial services to both individual and business clients. They provide assistance in procuring business finance, equipment finance, car finance, pre-approval, property investment, loan refinancing, personal loans, specialist loans and first-home buying.
Their highly experienced team of consultants use their expertise in facilitating basic home loans through to structuring large, complex commercial transactions whilst offering individually tailored service to their clients.
To ensure they are able to provide high-quality services to their clients, New Vision Financial Services continues to leverage their strong relationships with various professional service providers. These include financial planners, accountants, settlement agents, leasing and equipment providers, insurers, lawyers, debt management specialists and many others. This means that clients can depend on the input of industry professionals so they can make informed financial decisions.
Moreover, the New Vision Financial Services team has access to more than 65 different lenders. This gives clients the flexibility and options they need to find the appropriate financial solution tailored to their unique situation.
New Vision Financial Services has their offices in Glenwood & Baulkham Hills/Norwest, New South Wales but also provides their services to clients in every state of Australia and overseas via the use of technology platforms to facilitate this.
To know more about the company and the services they offer, interested parties may visit www.newvisionfinancial.com.au or call 1300 422 506.
About New Vision Financial Services:
Media Contact: Chris Brown
Managing Director
1300 422 506
chris@newvisionfinancial.com.au
Chris Brown
New Vision Financial Services
+61 1300422506
chris@newvisionfinanical.com.au
