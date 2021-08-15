Police Identify Driver In Triple Fatal In Carroll County

August 15, 2021

(WESTMINSTER, MD) – Maryland State Police identify the driver involved in a multi-vehicle crash that occurred last night that killed three people.

Two of three deceased victims were in a 2017 Chevrolet Camaro. The deceased driver is identified as Todd Baker, 53, of Westminster. His passenger has not yet been identified. Both were pronounced deceased on scene by responding EMS personnel. Identification of the passenger is pending forensic analysis and autopsy results from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore.

The third deceased victim is identified as Anna Marie Lienhard, 20, of Westminster. Lienhard was the sole occupant and driver of a 2018 Toyota Corolla involved in the incident. She was also pronounced deceased on the scene by EMS personnel.

The driver of the 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse, involved in the crash, is identified as John Bougourd, 54, of Pasadena, Maryland. His passenger is identified as Robin Bougourd, 54, also of Pasadena. Neither the driver nor the passenger required transportation from the scene for medical treatment.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. last night, Maryland State Police from the Westminster Barrack were dispatched to Maryland Route 140, west of Hughes Shop Road in Carroll County for a multi-vehicle crash. The preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the Chevrolet Camaro was traveling in excess of 100 mph, eastbound in the westbound lanes when he crashed head-on with the Toyota Corolla. Investigators on scene believe the debris from the crash disabled the third vehicle, a Mitsubishi Eclipse.

The investigation is being conducted by the Maryland State Police Crash Team. Maryland State Police forensic scientists are working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner today as they attempt to identify the passenger in the Chevrolet Camaro. Nothing is being ruled out at this time regarding contributing factors involved in this crash.

Troopers from the Westminster Barrack responded to the scene. Assistance was provided by officers from the Westminster City Police Department, Carroll County EMS and the Pleasant Valley Volunteer Fire Department. Personnel from the MDOT State Highway Administration responded to the scene to assist with the road closure and detour around the area while the investigation and crash clean up were conducted. The roadway at the crash scene was closed for four and a half hours.

The investigation into the crash is continuing. Witnesses of the crash are asked to contact Maryland State Police at the Westminster Barrack at 410-386-3000.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications – msp.media@maryland.gov