Hoyer Statement on Haiti Earthquake

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday:

“I am heartbroken to see that once again the Haitian people are forced to reckon with the devastation caused by a tragic earthquake. My condolences are with the families of the victims, as well as those still searching for their loved ones amid the damage. Nearly 11 years ago to the day, I led a bipartisan delegation to assess damage from the 2010 earthquake, and found myself deeply moved by the enduring spirit of the Haitian people. Time and again the Haitians have shown their resolve, and I know they will bring the same resilience to these unimaginable circumstances.   “Additionally, I am glad to see the Biden-Harris Administration has authorized a swift response focused on assessing the damaged areas and assisting the recovery elements on the ground. The United States will continue to stand with Haiti as they recover and rebuild.”

