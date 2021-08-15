Hoyer Statement on Afghanistan

“First, we should thank and remember those who served in harm’s way in Afghanistan in our armed forces and as civilians. They served our country with patriotism and dedication. “As President Biden stated, the May 1, 2021 deadline set by his predecessor created a difficult choice: to hold to that agreement and remove US forces and allies expeditiously, or begin another surge with thousands of additional US troops sent back into Afghanistan to fight again in another country’s civil conflict. “There will be much analysis of our Afghanistan experience, but right now, I am gravely concerned for the safety of our Afghan partners who served side-by-side with our troops, our diplomats, our development professionals, and our partner forces to carry out our mission. We must not leave them behind. Every effort must be made to ensure those who stood with America are not abandoned. “Congress passed the ALLIES Act several weeks ago to provide necessary resources to expand the Special Immigrant Visa program and expedite processing to help ensure there is a safe path for our partners. It is imperative that those who are now gravely at risk – whether they assisted our troops, or worked with NGOs, or are women who have bravely stepped up as leaders – be brought to safety. We must demonstrate to the world that America keeps faith with our allies and those who join with us at risk to themselves and their families.”