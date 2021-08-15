Mahmood Ahmadu led OIS wins Corporate Visionary Leadership Award, at the FORBES Best of Africa Awards
Entrepreneur, philanthropist, founder and executive chairman of Online Integrated Solutions (OIS), Mahmood Ahmadu, received the Award on behalf of the company
I would like to thank FIN and FORBES for this recognition, and express my appreciation for the talented team at OIS; who are constantly motivated, dreaming big, and aspiring for world-class excellence”DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an online event held on August 6th 2021, Foreign Investment Network (FIN), in partnership with FORBES, celebrated outstanding African achievers in business, politics, innovation, leadership, and the economy; honouring them as part of the FORBES Best of Africa Awards.
— Mahmood Ahmadu, Executive Chairman OIS
Online Integrated Solutions (OIS); a specialist visa application agency that provides online passport, visa processing, and technical support services for governments; was selected as the recipient under the ‘Corporate Visionary Leadership’ category. Mr Mahmood Ahmadu – founder of Africa’s leading multi-business IT conglomerate and executive chairman of OIS – received the prestigious award, on behalf of the company.
The awards are a result of several months of concerted research and verification, by FIN and FORBES; which identified changemakers and innovators that are making outstanding contributions towards building a prosperous and equitable future, for Africa and Africans.
The Chairman of the Foreign Investment Network (FIN) Group, Mrs Olayinka Fayomi, delivered the welcome address at the event; A goodwill message was delivered by The Vice President of Nigeria, Prof’ Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), who was represented by the Minister of Trade and Investment Otunba Niyi Adebayo; the keynote address was delivered by Pastor Paul Adefarasin, President of the Rock Foundation; and the awards were presented by Mark Furlong, President of Customs Solutions, FORBES.
A strong believer in the transformative power of technology, Mr Ahmadu began his entrepreneurial career at a young age. In the years since, his business interests have come to span the Mining, Real Estate, Construction, Agriculture, Bottled Water, E-education, E-healthcare, and Fintech industries; with a current footprint extending across 53 nations, in 5 continents. OIS is part of Mr Ahmadu’s vision for a future-ready and digitally empowered Africa.
Responding to the recognition, Mr Ahmadu thanked the Foreign Investment Network and FORBES, as well as his team of colleagues at OIS; congratulating them on their collective commitment to a technology led transformation across Africa.
“I would like to thank FIN and FORBES for this recognition, and express my appreciation for the talented team at OIS; who are constantly motivated, dreaming big, and aspiring for world-class excellence”. Further “As a conglomerate, we are proud of our team, their conviction and hardwork, which are the key to the rise of a world class IT conglomerate. We are also proud of our African roots, and passionate about empowering our customers with innovative solutions.
About Mr Mahmood Ahmadu, Chairman of Online Integrated Solutions
As the Chairman of Online Integrated Solutions, Mr Mahmood Ahmadu’s entrepreneurial vision has empowered financial inclusion across Africa. Under his stewardship Online Integrated Solutions has emerged as a ‘one-stop-shop’ for Caribbean and African businesses, and a point of contact between these regions and global markets, particularly the Middle East and Far East Asia. Mr Ahmadu is a strong believer in giving people and businesses the tools to empower themselves and leverage their talents, to becoming competitive innovators at a global scale.
Mr Ahmadu is a two time Forbes award recipient, having been honoured last (2020) with Forbes Outstanding African Leader award.
About Online Integrated Solutions (OIS)
An official partner to a number of diplomatic missions, OIS is a specialist visa and passport application agency that manages visa and passport issuance related administrative and non-judgemental tasks. The company ensures the security and confidentiality of client information, and has instituted a series of streamlined processes and best practices in its operations. OIS’s partnership with diplomatic missions enables faster and informed decision making, in consular and identity management services. Its Dubai based, dedicated visa and passport application centre; intuitive and easy to use website; and expert visa and passport processing services; facilitate hitch free travel from the UAE to other global destinations. OIS appreciates the sensitive nature of documents required to obtain a travel visa, or a passport; and ensures data and document security, as a top priority.
