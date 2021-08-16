Submit Release
News Search

There were 518 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,778 in the last 365 days.

A Social Worker's Book is Touching Hearts and Changing Minds About Mental Illness

Overcoming Stress, Anxiety, and depression

A compelling triumph over mental illness. I Thought I Was Going Crazy: Overcoming Stress, Anxiety, and Depression

LAYTONSVILLE, MD, USA, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “I Think I’m Going Crazy: Overcoming Stress, Anxiety, and Depression” is a poignant, inspirational, and instructive story for anyone coping with the stress of life -- and the anxiety and depression that often accompanies it. The author, Darryl Webster, shares an intimate reflection of his time growing up poor in a rough neighborhood. It’s a portrayal of a sensitive soul “an Orchid Child,” born into a chaotic world of social stressors. A true story of perseverance, grit and inner strength. It’s a different lens about a boy who becomes a man, nurturer and social worker who achieved against the odds. His achievement, and those of his children, illustrate that attunement parenting and mentoring can change the trajectory of anyone’s life. It’s a story of hope that when life’s at its hardest, don’t give up. He retraced his childhood, a place we all must look to understand and connect the dots of our lives – It’s the origin of our stress response.

Darryl Webster
Webster's Stress, Anxiety, and Depression Center
+1 202-207-4964
email us here

You just read:

A Social Worker's Book is Touching Hearts and Changing Minds About Mental Illness

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.