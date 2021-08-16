A Social Worker's Book is Touching Hearts and Changing Minds About Mental Illness
A compelling triumph over mental illness. I Thought I Was Going Crazy: Overcoming Stress, Anxiety, and DepressionLAYTONSVILLE, MD, USA, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “I Think I’m Going Crazy: Overcoming Stress, Anxiety, and Depression” is a poignant, inspirational, and instructive story for anyone coping with the stress of life -- and the anxiety and depression that often accompanies it. The author, Darryl Webster, shares an intimate reflection of his time growing up poor in a rough neighborhood. It’s a portrayal of a sensitive soul “an Orchid Child,” born into a chaotic world of social stressors. A true story of perseverance, grit and inner strength. It’s a different lens about a boy who becomes a man, nurturer and social worker who achieved against the odds. His achievement, and those of his children, illustrate that attunement parenting and mentoring can change the trajectory of anyone’s life. It’s a story of hope that when life’s at its hardest, don’t give up. He retraced his childhood, a place we all must look to understand and connect the dots of our lives – It’s the origin of our stress response.
Darryl Webster
Webster's Stress, Anxiety, and Depression Center
+1 202-207-4964
email us here