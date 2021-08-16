Frmr Defense Intel Officer has Press Conference at Lincoln Memorial to Announce Intl Team of Scientists to Visit ET Base
Diverse International Team to Join Expedition to Mojave Desert ET Base Before End of 2021WASHINGTON, DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 10:00 am ET, Retired Defense Intelligence Officer known publicly only by the alias Añjali is hosting a press conference at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, to announce the formation of a renowned international team of scientists and experts who will join an expedition to an undisclosed subterranean mountain base in the Mojave Desert, to meet with extraterrestrials who desire soft disclosure. A U.S. veteran, her legal identity will be disclosed publicly for the first time.
The intel expert entered the base in Southern California on January 21, 2018, at approximately 3:00 pm PT with four peers; there, she met with several distinct races whom she refers to as “higher beings.” Since that date, she has been in contact with them during periodic visitations and during what she calls, “conscious communication.’
“These beings communicate differently than humans.They use conscious communication, an elevated form that surpasses spoken language barriers instantly,” Ms. Añjali stated.“The international team will be prepared to meet with them when we go, and we will bring back evidence that gently reveals the beings’ co-existence here.This is necessary to prepare us for contact.”
“The press conference is a catalyst for future open contact with advanced beings,” she said. “This is step one of soft disclosure.”
Formerly assigned to the Pentagon, it was Ms. Añjali’s position supporting the U.S. Marine Corps’ intelligence efforts for deploying executives that first brought her to Southern California in 2015. Now, she will head the diverse team, whose name will be announced Tuesday, in their expedition to the base before the end of 2021.
There will be a Q&A session w/ press following her statements, to include legal identity and credentials; an overview of the base and beings; announcement of the team, including several already-committed experts; and a message from the beings themselves.
Retired defense intelligence officer invites you to the Lincoln Memorial in DC, Tuesday, August 17 at 10:00 am ET on the lower steps and promenade, for a press conference to announce the formation of an international team of scientists and experts to enter the terrestrially-located base, and begin the process of soft disclosure that precedes open contact between humanity and co-existing advanced beings on earth.
Only press wearing masks will be permitted within the press area.
