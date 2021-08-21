Relax in Comfort Awarded "A+" BBB Accreditation for 2022
As a BBB Accredited Business, with an “A Plus” rating, Relax In Comfort is dedicated to promoting trust in the marketplace, specifically in the specialty mattress and massage chair industry”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Relax In Comfort is committed to BBB’s Standards of Trust. Relax In Comfort is proud to announce its recent accreditation by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Serving Central Florida for the 11th consecutive year. As a BBB Accredited Business, with the highest ranking of “A Plus” Relax In Comfort is dedicated to promoting trust in the marketplace, specifically in the wellness furniture massage niche sector. According to Don DePaulis, Relax In Comfort President, “The online resellers without a traditional brick and mortar showrooms are replete with charlatans. We are family owned & operated for over 53 years and are well known for operating with the highest level of honesty & integrity.”
— Don DePaulis, President
According to the BBB reports by Princeton Research, seven out of ten consumers say they are more likely to buy from a company designated as a BBB Accredited Business. Relax In Comfort is proud to support the BBB in providing objective, unbiased information about businesses.
Don DePaulis also stated “We are proud to be a fully BBB accredited business as we value building trust with our customers. Our “A Plus” BBB Accreditation gives our customers confidence in our commitment to maintain high standards of ethics and standards of conduct which are aligned with our core values.”
Only a small percentage of businesses in the region have qualified as a BBB Accredited business let alone those who have earned the coveted “A Plus” ranking. Accredited businesses must adhere to the “Standards of Trust”, a comprehensive set of policies, procedures and best practices representing trustworthiness in the marketplace. The standards call for building trust, embodying integrity, advertising honestly and telling the truth, being transparent, honoring promises, being responsive and safeguarding privacy.
In 1967, our company founders, Anthony and Lucy DePaulis acquired “Niagara Cyclo Massage of Orlando” which was originally founded in Downtown Orlando in 1949; this was the ﬁrst back care and sleep specialty store in the United States. Today, we remain a 3rd generation family owned & operated company- in fact, with us you are more than a number, you are family!
We were recently approved by Furniture For Life, the global leader in iconic massage chairs and zero gravity furniture, based in Boulder, CO as their very first Furniture For Life wellness Furniture Gallery partner in Florida. We also partnered with Personal Comfort, make of the ORIGINAL number bed in 1987. Personal Comfort number beds are rated a "Best Buy" from Consumer Reports magazine and represent a better number bed at a better price with a better warranty.
For over 53 years Relax in Comfort has helped people to sit, sleep and feel better every day and our mission remains to help people live a more comfortable place!
