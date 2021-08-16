GlobalBoost Bets Big On The Dubai Expo

Evai team with Bruce Porter Jr. at the DMCC Crypto Center in the free zone Dr Marwan Alzarouni meets with Bruce Porter Jr to discuss ways to work together during Dubai Expo 2020 Archduke of Austria, Prince of Tuscany, HIRH Sandor Habsburg-Lothringen meets with Bruce Porter Jr to discuss Evai, Dubai Expo 2020 and Ritossa Family Office Summit

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- As summer comes to an end the cooler air blows into the Middle East and the locals return from their European vacations there is a special buzz in the air. All eyes on Dubai for the long awaited Expo 2020 held Fri, Oct 1, 2021 – Thu, Mar 31, 2022. Though the expo was postponed for one year, Dubai has kept their doors open allowing the world to travel and conduct business for all but two months during the Covid pandemic. A blessing made possible by the superior management and wisdom of the UAE government.Dubai Expo 2020 will be held at a 438-hectare area (1083 acres) located between the cities of Dubai and Abu Dhabi and is expected to bring 25 million visitors. The theme of the expo is "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future". Connecting people and businesses is something that all Emirates hold dear to their heart."If the United States is the melting pot of the world, than Dubai is crossroads", says GlobalBoost CEO, Bruce Porter Jr. "For many years now the UAE government has opened it's doors streamlining the incorporation process and even providing free trade zones, now it's time that we help showcase the kingdom."One such company is Evai .io, an unbiased cryptocurrency ratings platform using AI and machine learning. Evai is incorporated in the free zone 'DMCC' and has it's own publicly traded token, $EVAI. Bruce Porter Jr. is working closely with Evai and government leaders to license the first crypto fund out of Dubai. "Doing business in Dubai is attractive because we have direct access to the decision makers", says Evai COS, Simon Reid. "Working closely with government leaders we aim to have Dubai's first licensed crypto fund open for business during the Expo 2020."Sir Anthony Ritossa's Family Office Investment Summit is kicking off the Dubai Expo 2020 on Oct 3, 4, 5. The Ritossa Summit is the most successful family office event representing over $4.6 trillion in family office wealth. This will be the second summit that GlobalBoost and Washington Elite Media has sponsored, and been a media partner. "Crypto has gone straight from retail investors to institutional investors leaving many family offices behind", says Porter. "Sir Anthony Ritossa's summit provides a way for qualified, vetted crypto companies to move investment forward with the world's leading family offices." The Summit kicks off with the Archduke of Austria, the Prince of Tuscany, HIRH Sandor Habsburg-Lothringen as the VIP Speaker and VIP Guest of Honor.Dubai Expo 2020 has an entire week dedicated to crypto called the Gulf Blockchain Week Oct 8 - 14. GlobalBoost and the Washington Elite team is an official media partner and will be broadcasting live throughout the week. See you there!

