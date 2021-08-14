Williston Barracks / Single Motor Vehicle Crash - DUI #1 Refusal

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A103024

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Omar Bulle

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 08/13/21 at approximately 1753 hours

STREET: VT Route 116

TOWN: St. George

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, paved

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Robert Poppenga

AGE: 56

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Mazda

VEHICLE MODEL: Mazda3

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On August 13, 2021 at approximately 1753 hours, Williston Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on VT Route 116 in the Town of St. George. While on scene, Troopers identified the operator as Robert Poppenga (56) of Burlington, VT. While speaking with Poppenga, Troopers detected indicators of impairment.

Poppenga was screened and subsequently placed under arrest for the suspicion of DUI. The operator was transported to the Williston Barracks for processing and later released with a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on September 13, 2021 to answer to the charges of DUI Refusal.

MUG SHOT: no

COURT ACTION: no

COURT: Chittenden Superior Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/13/2021 at 0830 hours

**Court date and time subject to change.