Williston Barracks / Single Motor Vehicle Crash - DUI #1 Refusal
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A103024
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Omar Bulle
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 08/13/21 at approximately 1753 hours
STREET: VT Route 116
TOWN: St. George
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, paved
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Robert Poppenga
AGE: 56
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2012
VEHICLE MAKE: Mazda
VEHICLE MODEL: Mazda3
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On August 13, 2021 at approximately 1753 hours, Williston Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on VT Route 116 in the Town of St. George. While on scene, Troopers identified the operator as Robert Poppenga (56) of Burlington, VT. While speaking with Poppenga, Troopers detected indicators of impairment.
Poppenga was screened and subsequently placed under arrest for the suspicion of DUI. The operator was transported to the Williston Barracks for processing and later released with a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on September 13, 2021 to answer to the charges of DUI Refusal.
MUG SHOT: no
COURT ACTION: no
COURT: Chittenden Superior Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/13/2021 at 0830 hours
**Court date and time subject to change.