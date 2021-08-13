COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.Read Announcement View Product Photos
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Animal & Veterinary Food & Beverages Pet Food
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
Due to elevated levels of Vitamin D
- Company Name:
- Wet Noses Natural Dog Treat Company
- Brand Name:
-
Brand Name(s)
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
Company Announcement
August 13, 2021, Wet Noses Natural Dog Treat Company of Monroe, Washington is recalling approximately 51,000 packages of Simply Nourish frozen dog food, due to it containing elevated levels of Vitamin D.
Consumers should stop feeding the products listed below to their dogs. Dogs ingesting elevated levels of Vitamin D may exhibit symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling, and weight loss. Vitamin D when consumed at very high levels or over a long period of time can lead to serious health issues in dogs including renal dysfunction. Consumers who have dogs that have consumed any of the products listed below and are exhibiting these symptoms, should contact their veterinarian.
Affected Simply Nourish frozen food products were distributed at select PetSmart stores nationwide.
Products are packaged in 2lb and 4.5lb packages across specific date ranges. A full list of affected products is below:
|Product Name
|Net Wt
|UPC
|Best by range
|Simply Nourish Frozen Chicken & Veggies
|2lb
|73725792262
|11/10/2022-1/12/2023
|Simply Nourish Frozen Chicken & Veggies
|4.5lb
|73725792264
|11/10/2022-1/12/2023
|Simply Nourish Frozen Beef & Barley
|2lb
|73725792266
|11/10/2022-1/12/2023
|Simply Nourish Frozen Beef & Barley
|4.5lb
|73725792267
|11/10/2022-1/12/2023
|Simply Nourish Frozen Turkey & Sweet Potato
|2lb
|73725792260
|11/10/2022-1/12/2023
|Simply Nourish Frozen Turkey & Sweet Potato
|4.5lb
|73725792263
|11/10/2022-1/12/2023
|Simply Nourish Frozen Pork & Veggies
|2lb
|73725792079
|8/26/2022-1/13/2023
|Simply Nourish Frozen Pork & Veggies
|4.5lb
|73725792078
|8/26/2022-1/13/2023
No illnesses have been reported to date. No other products have been affected.
The recall was initiated after a routine nutrition test confirmed elevated Vitamin D levels on certain Simply Nourish frozen food products. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem arose as a result of the vitamin mix dosage being significantly reduced by the vitamin mix manufacturer, and this change was not detected or properly communicated. As a result, the dosage was not reduced. We care deeply about our customers and their pets, and have put corrective actions into place to ensure this issue does not reoccur.
This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Consumers who have purchased Simply Nourish Frozen Food are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-938-6673 from Monday-Friday, 8 am – 4:30 pm PST.
Company Contact Information
- Consumers:
- Wet Noses Natural Dog Treat Company
- 1-800-938-6673