Gov. statement on Washington Middle School shooting

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday issued the following statement following the on-campus shooting death of a Washington Middle School student in Albuquerque:

“I am horrified and heartbroken by today’s events in Albuquerque. My thoughts go out to the students, families and staff of Washington Middle School, and my prayers are with the loved ones of the victim and all those affected by this senseless act of violence. We must continue to do everything in our power to address the scourge of gun violence in our state. These tragedies should never occur. That they do tells us there is more work to be done. My office has been and will remain in close contact with the district and local authorities as we await additional details of the investigation.”

