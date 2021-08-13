3 MUST KNOW NUTRITIONAL TIPS FOR KIDNEY DISEASE SUFFERERS

Robert Galarowicz, Naturopath and Nutrition Expert zeroes in on 3 vital things Kidney Disease Sufferers need to know for food health & safety

WOOD-RIDGE, NJ, USA, August 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert Galarowicz, Naturopath and Nutrition Expert zeroes in on 3 vital things Kidney Disease Sufferers need to know for food health & safety as well as enjoyment of foods that many people may have thought were forbidden.

Learn about and utilize vital tips for health when it comes to water consumption and two popular food items.

Robert Galarowicz, Naturopath and Kidney Disease survivor himself has dedicated his career to helping Kidney Disease Sufferers live healthy lives. In these 3 You Tube Videos, viewers will discover the tips needed to attain the best kidney health.

EAT OLIVES & OLIVE OIL FOR KIDNEY DISEASE

In this informative video, viewers learn about how Extra Virgin Olive Oil is a superfood for kidney health. They can drizzle it on their food or cook with it. Robert advises viewers to make sure it’s the Extra Virgin Oil that is unprocessed, which grants plenty of health benefits.

As far as eating olives goes, they can be dangerous due to their high sodium content. Learn tips for which olives brands are best and how to lower sodium content in others.

LEAD IN DRINKING WATER & KIDNEY DISEASE

It’s vital for CKD patients to ensure that they’re drinking healthy, lead free water. In this video, learn how important it is to use a water purification system that removes lead and other toxins from the water. Kidneys love water, as long as it’s pure!

3 ICE CREAM BRANDS FOR KIDNEY DISEASE

Many traditional ice cream brands are forbidden for kidney disease sufferers. Great news! People can now enjoy this delicious treat without compromising their kidney health. Robert Galarowicz shares the brands that are plant based with low sodium and sugar levels.

Check out our You Tube Channel for these and many other health and nutrition topics! One great video to watch is our 7 WAYS TO DETOX & CLEANSE YOUR KIDNEYS NATURALLY video. Here viewers learn so much about how important staying hydrated, limiting sodium and eating foods that support their kidneys are. Other ways to aid the detox process are drinking herbal teas, taking the right vitamins and supplements, avoiding artificial sweeteners as well as doing a two day kidney cleanse. This involves setting up a two day period where the only foods eaten are those that are optimal for the kidneys.

Another video not to be missed, is our APPLES AND KIDNEY DISEASE DIET video. Here viewers will learn the amazing value of apples for their kidney health. Apples have a low phosphorus, low protein and low potassium content so they’re great for kidney patients. The benefits are that they’re high in fiber and phytonutrients, so they are super healthy for kidneys and for health in general. Whether raw or cooked, adding 1-2 apples to a daily diet is a huge plus!