NewBlue, Inc. Launches Fusion 2.

A turnkey hardware, on-air graphics system combining Titler Live 4 Broadcast with a short-depth 1U rackmount chassis.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NewBlue launches the next generation of the Fusion turnkey hardware system today with Fusion 2— a short-depth, 1U rackmount chassis for broadcasting on-air graphics.

"Fusion 2 provides an on-air graphics broadcast solution now with NDI and SDI options. It's the perfect solution for a variety of live production environments and budgets,” said Karen Gauthier, NewBlue’s Chief Product Officer. “We’re also offering the ‘Extreme’ version which includes support for high resolution 8K workflows, along with 20 hours of professional services which can include technical, creative or workflow consultation and engineering."

Fusion 2 is the next generation turnkey live broadcast graphics system from NewBlue. It combines NewBlue's flagship software, Titler Live 4 Broadcast, with a short-depth, 1U rackmount chassis running Windows 10. At prices ranging from $6,995 to $15,995 it is an affordable on-air graphics solution for broadcasters plus a variety of other markets such as corporate, sports, education and house of worship. It is also perfect for shelf mounting in tight spaces such as broadcast trucks, mobile racks, and fly away kits.

With Titler Live 4 Broadcast software preinstalled, customers can create custom motion graphics easily using the built-in Title Designer. Titler Live 4 Broadcast includes a full-motion editor and hundreds of built-in templates, simplifying and speeding up the design creation process. Customers can also import their existing still and motion graphics including Adobe After Effects projects.

Fusion 2's Titler Live 4 Broadcast software also enables spreadsheet data to be displayed in real-time by importing Microsoft Excel spreadsheets and tables, XML files, CSV files, and text files. Data can be hosted as a single file and displayed in rich infographics such as leaderboards and lower thirds. Social media controllers and custom social templates engage audiences with live comments, tweets, and Facebook reaction polling queued up in a custom, aggregated playlist so all your audience engagement can be managed from one place. For those customers streaming a live sports broadcast, Titler Live 4 Broadcast can drive scoreboard data with real-time reading of JSON and XML files as well as bringing in scoreboard data from Daktronics, Stat Crew, or Sportzcast.

Fusion 2 also provides unparalleled integration with the Blackmagic Design ATEM line of video switchers. Using the ATEM SDK with Titler Live 4 Broadcast and Fusion 2 combines the switching power and quality of the ATEM with the production polish of NewBlue graphics software. Titler Live overlays the ATEM output with a range of graphics, including lower thirds, media clips, webcam picture-in-picture, plus live social media comments and synchronized stinger transitions.

Fusion 2 is available in three versions: Fusion 2 NDI ($6,995), Fusion 2 NDI/SDI ($8,995), & Fusion 2 Extreme NDI/SDI ($15,995). Fusion 2 Extreme includes 20 hours of professional services including technical, creative, or workflow consultation and engineering. To learn more about Fusion 2 or schedule a free demo, please visit newbluefx.com/products/fusion/.

About NewBlue, Inc.

Established in 2006, NewBlue, Inc. is a California-based digital media company that empowers live broadcasters, technical directors, and video editors with innovative video graphics, effects, and titling technologies. With its NewBlueLIVE™ and NewBluePOST™ lines of live streaming and editing essentials, NewBlue is the leading provider of quick and intuitive software and hardware solutions for live broadcast and post-production environments. Its TotalFX™, Titler Live™, Titler Pro™, VividCast™, and Fusion product offerings deliver cost-effective secret weapons for saving time, reducing complexity, solving problems, and improving overall production value. For more information, visit www.newblueinc.com.

