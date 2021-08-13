Online Trading Platform Executium’s Update Creates an Uninterrupted Trading Experience
The crypto currency specialist platform has more than 100,000 usersSINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, August 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Executium, the online trading platform specializing in crypto currency, has been revamped and updated to make the site faster and feature rich with a number of new tools that allow traders to access and control all of their trading activities from one place.
Launched in 2017, and with more than 100,000 users, Executium has been built to handle millions of trades per second so users can enjoy an uninterrupted trading experience. Executium carries some of the most notable cryptocurrency platforms available, including Binance, Binance Futures, BitMex, Bitstamp, Bittrex, cex.io, Huobi Pro, HBDM, Kraken, Bitfinex and Poloniex.
The recent improvements, according to Executium’s Sam Heidbreder, “have focused on execution speed of the backend and a user-friendly interface to empower the day trader. Every action has been measured and weighed to be the most optimal it can be.”
Executium accepts all varieties of registrations for crypto traders, from single users to large businesses to institutional investors.
The first-of-its-kind trading system performs all necessary tasks in the blink of an eye and saves considerable time.
Features on the rebuilt Executium site include trading competitions, order entry, day trading, trading signals, managed books, TWAP, Taker Taker, Maker Taker, Market Maker Taker and API Access.
The Executium team spent considerable time and energy improving the site, and the new tools will make it easier to use for less-experienced traders. It is also optimized for mobile users.
In addition, Executium’s commission-free model is based on server usage as opposed to taking a cut of users’ profits.
Executium, which is situated in a secure private network, uses the latest technology in order to be a revolutionary trading system developed to meet the stringent requirements demanded by professionals in this industry. With Executium, it is now possible to confidently trade across multiple cryptocurrency exchanges, finally freeing users from the need to access multiple websites and check and recheck their trades.
Executium is comprised of algorithmic functions that help users take profit from the market. The platform works with dozens of exchange platforms that allow traders ease of access to all trading activity from one user interface. With the click of a button, traders can avoid the stress and human error that is associated with manual trading.
Traders using the Executium platform can also enter competitions for additional rewards on top of profits.
It takes less than a minute to start trading on Executium, which has a limited-time free introductory offer and provides new users with drivetime and free server usage.
For more information, visit executium.com.
About Executium
Executium is an online trading service that aims to revolutionize the future of the
cryptocurrency trading industry. Executium currently offers services in trading systems,
day trading, maker makers, directional, TWAP, arbitrage and signals. What makes Executium stand out from other trading platforms and services is its ability to trade across multiple cryptocurrency exchanges, which has been unprecedented until now. Our fully immersive mobile experience keeps users connected to their trading activity while on the go.
