Pazoo Inc. is the Victim of Hacking. False Report of Merger with CBD LLC.

EAST HANOVER, NJ, USA, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pazoo, Inc. (OTC: PZOO) is announcing that its corporate filing account with the State of Nevada was hacked and some unknown person filed a false Certificate of Merger claiming that CBD LLC merged into the Company. Management has no knowledge on any company named CBD LLC nor any person by the name of John Larsey.

Pazoo management has never spoken to any person claiming to be John Larsey and has had no discussions of any merger transaction. Any recent information, public notices or purported public filings have not been created, produced, or approved by Pazoo, Inc.'s management. The merger document recently filed with the State of Nevada and circulating on the internet is a falsified document. The company has contacted the State of Nevada to report this false filing and has completed the necessary application to have the Certificate of Merger removed as a fraudulent filing.

About Pazoo, Inc.

Pazoo, Inc. is focused on health, wellness and safety. It holds a 20% equity interest in MA & Associates LLC, a testing lab providing best-in-class laboratory testing of cannabis and cannabinoids to protect consumers from impurities, contaminants and other irregularities. Through our investment in MA & Associates LLC, Pazoo will provide industry leading laboratory testing of cannabis.

