Relax In Comfort in Orlando, FL Named NHFA 2020 Retailer of the Year Finalist

Your wellness is too important to leave to chance. You spend 1/3 of your life in bed and hours sitting in just one chair. Doesn’t it make sense to maximize those hours for your own personal comfort?”ORLANDO, FL, USA, August 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Relax In Comfort, founded in 1967 as the first back care & sleep specialty store in the Southeastern United States was nominated as the 2020 NHFA Retailer of The Year by the National Home Furnishings Association for small businesses. The Retailer of the Year is an annual recognition award of the home furnishings industry’s highest achievers. Nominated by the industry, and judged by a panel of industry leaders, industry media, retired professionals and past winners.
— Don DePaulis
With roots dating to 1920, the Home Furnishings Association is the nation’s only trade association devoted exclusively to the needs of home furnishings retailers with one priority: the ongoing success of more than 1,200 retail members and their 7,000 storefronts. HFA creates opportunities for retailers to connect with each other at markets, conferences and special events, to better learn how to satisfy and delight customers, and find better ways to run profitable businesses that contribute to their communities and provide good jobs. “To grow our industry we need strong future leaders to carry us forward. The association is committed to help identify and develop those future leaders.” - Mark Schumacher, NFHA CEO
As a further resource for the local business members the HFA seeks to advance policies at the local, state, regional, federal and international levels that will support and spur the advancement of the home furnishings industry. The HFA policy platform provides legislative research, analysis and education to members and key players in the industry.
Don DePaulis, President of Relax In Comfort stated “We are honored for the nomination as the top HFA retailer small business of the year for 2020. As a 3rd generation small business, founded in 1967, and dedicated to serving the wellness needs of our customers through innovative smart number beds and luxury massage chairs”. DePaulis further added “Your wellness is too important to leave to chance. You spend 1/3 of your life in bed and hours sitting in just one chair, where you read or watch TV. Doesn’t it make sense to maximize those hours for your own personal comfort and wellness?”
For over 53 years, Relax In Comfort remains grateful to their legions of enthusiasts for their passionate support for our local business, and their continued referrals. Relax In Comfort is thankful for their outstanding relationships with the top tier massage chair and number bed manufacturers in the World; Personal Comfort, Furniture for Life and Malouf . Relax In Comfort’s extended family of sales educators and support team remain committed to helping consumers maximize both their sleeping and waking hours!
