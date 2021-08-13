FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: NobleSpirit Revolutionizes eBay's Auction Platform
PITTSFIELD, N.H. August 13th, 2021 (Newswire, etc) Announcing a first of its kind traditional auction catalogue experience for eBay marketplace.PITTSFIELD, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Announcing a first of its kind traditional auction catalogue experience for eBay marketplace. https://www.noblespirit.com/catalogue
NobleSpirit, an innovation leading company in collectibles, today announced the release of new technological features that are likely to significantly transform the auction experience on eBay. After years of development, this previously un-imagined functionality is now finally available to the world of auctions on eBay.
A definitive game changing functionality in the trillion dollar global auction economy. Merchants of every description from sophisticated professional companies to individual sellers will now be able to build pre-scheduled auction catalogues on eBay for the first time ever.
Merchants: The new NobleSpirit Catalogue incorporates uniquely constructed architecture that presents an unparalleled opportunity for merchants to access deep lifetime buyers.
The catalogue provides
a) with traditional 6 week lead times
b) highly specialized market sectors
c) full listing, marketing, management capability for the lifecycle of each transaction
“When first we conceptualized and then started to develop this exciting new technological selling feature, we knew we had to share it with the auction industry," said Joe Cortese, NobleSpirit President “So we elected to make it available to the world at UseMeridian.com because it was clear that this is a direct on-ramp for every market sector that deploys traditional catalogue auction models. Merchants can now sell on the eBay global marketplace like never before as they have in their established business for decades. "
"The eBay marketplace, is a 22 year trusted environment in the making." said Michael Cortese, Vice President NobleSpirit. "We anticipate it is ripe for widespread adoption by established world class auctioneers, eager to expand their reach and grow their footprint doing what they have been doing for many years. In every market sector where an auction model exists buyers and sellers on eBay will benefit in new and exciting ways."
Buyers: High gross merchandise value (HGMV) and ultra specialized asset class collectibles across eBay will be the first to benefit from;
a) merchants who can now plan, announce and publish catalogue sale events in advance,
b) buyers who can now spend 6 week lead times discovering, planning, researching and budgeting their buying decisions in advance
NobleSpirit's first 2 scheduled catalogue sales can be found at: https://www.noblespirit.com/catalogue ;
*The Denver Collection of Superlative First Day Covers
and
*The Dr. Sarath Reddy Collection of British and World Stamps
* followed by regularly scheduled specialized and high value catalogue sales every month
Lots will be added daily up until day of launch on eBay.
https://www.noblespirit.com/catalogue
About NobleSpirit
NobleSpirit is a leading dealer of asset class stamps, coins and collectibles on eBay. 50 years in the business of stamps and coins, NobleSpirit has sold over 400,000 stamps on eBay since 1998, with over 50-60,000 stamps per year to over 84 countries world wide, as eBay's exclusive consignment seller for stamps. NobleSpirit is also the parent company of Stamp Market Index powered by exclusive agreement with eBay to provide a first of its kind tool and resource with data never previously available. NobleSpirit is also parent company of UseMeridian, fully integrated consignment and marketplace management.
Contact
Claire Cortese
NobleSpirit Marketing Director
clairecortese@noblespirit.com
603-435-6672
Joe Cortese
NobleSpirit / Meridian Enterprise Software
+1 603-435-6672
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn