Preparations Underway for Data-Tech's Annual Dog Days of Summer
Tampa MSP, Data-Tech, announces open invitation to their week-long employee appreciation eventTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With summer coming to an end, Data-Tech employees eagerly await this week of food, fun, and games leading up to Labor Day Weekend.
Let’s face it, dress pants and button downs aren’t always the most comfortable in the August sun. Data-Tech’s Dog Days of Summer aims to create a fun and relaxed atmosphere for employees by featuring different themes and costume contests so employees can dress comfortably and casually the entire week. Dog Days of Summer is a longstanding tradition at Data-Tech, but this year they’ve added a new twist by inviting both employees and clients to participate…talk about a great way to strengthen customer relationships. The traditionally internal event began as a way to recognize employees’ hard work and promote staff appreciation and camaraderie among team members. By extending the invite, Data-Tech hopes for clients to meet employees in a fun and casual environment and recognize the appreciation and care the company has for them.
“I love Dog Days of Summer because it gives me a chance to escape the world of numbers and interact with other employees. Whether it’s dressing up in cool themes and costumes, grabbing a treat from the ice cream truck, or playing cornhole outside, it’s always so much fun catching up and joking around with the DT Team,” said Desiree Medina, Accountant at Data-Tech.
Data-Tech’s Employee Activity Committee (EAC) is responsible for all the planning needed to bring Dog Days of Summer to life each year. The EAC describes the event as their own spin on a ‘spirit week,’ selecting a new theme for each day paired with delicious company-sponsored lunches, games, and other events. As with all their activities and events, the goal of the EAC is to create and maintain an environment where employees look forward to coming to work each day and know that they are appreciated. It seems their efforts have been successful, as Data-Tech was named one of the “2021 Best Places to Work” by Tampa Bay Business Journal. Data-Tech Controller Sam Matin says, "Chris Lietz knows that when you prioritize your people and you recognize and appreciate their efforts, performance will soar. He empowers employees with the resources and freedom to make smart decisions and create their own path to success. Dog Days of Summer is one of Chris’s favorite opportunities to show employees just how much he values and appreciates them.”
Now let’s get to the exciting stuff—if you’re curious about what Data-Tech’s planning for this year’s event, here’s what we know so far about the week-long celebration:
Monday, August 30th: Pajama Day and Brunch
Tuesday, August 31st: Tropical Day and Taco Tuesday
Wednesday, September 1st: Western Wednesday and BBQ
Thursday, September 2nd: Decades Day and Potluck
Friday, September 3rd: Sports Day and Ice Cream Truck to celebrate, President & CEO, Chris Lietz's Birthday
The events will take place at Data-Tech’s headquarters in Tampa, FL, beginning Monday, August 30th, until Friday, September 3rd. Starting with a Monday morning brunch in pajamas and ending the week with a birthday celebration for Data-Tech’s President and CEO, Chris Lietz, their employees and clients alike can look forward to a fun-filled week as they wind down the summer and head into Labor Day Weekend.
If you’re interested in attending or would like additional information on Data-Tech’s Dog Days of Summer festivities, contact Data-Tech at marketing@datatechitp.com, or visit www.datatechitp.com. Be sure to connect and follow them on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram to stay up-to-date on all of their announcements and upcoming events!
