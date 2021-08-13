Maryland Department of Health and Department of Natural Resources to Provide COVID-19 Vaccinations at Sandy Point State Park

August 13, 2021

This weekend’s vaccine availability is the latest stop on the GoVAX Summer Tour

The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the availability of free COVID-19 vaccinations at Sandy Point State Park this weekend, Aug. 14-15. The event is the latest stop on the GoVAX Summer Tour, which continues to bring free mobile clinics and vaccine outreach to popular destinations across Maryland.

“Ensuring the equitable availability of vaccines remains a priority as we continue our fight against COVID-19,” said MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. “Sandy Point is a gathering place for many Marylanders and through this partnership with DNR, we are bringing more vaccinations directly to the community.”

“Sandy Point State Park, scenically located on Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay, has proven to be a respite for those seeking open outdoor recreational spaces throughout this pandemic,” said DNR Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio. “The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is pleased to partner with the Maryland Department of Health to offer vaccination opportunities to our visitors as they enjoy this great park.”

Both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available this Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vaccinations will be available on the main plaza leading to the beach. Visitors are encouraged to simply walk up and register onsite to receive a vaccination. Vaccinations are free of charge, however all visitors must pay the park entry fee.

For those who choose to receive the Pfizer vaccine, second doses will be scheduled onsite upon receiving the first dose. Individuals who later return to receive their second dose will receive free park entry when they show their CDC vaccination card listing Sandy Point State Park as the place of vaccination.

In addition to offering vaccinations, MDH’s Office of Minority Health and Health Disparities and the Annapolis Mayor’s Office will deploy small teams of canvassers to welcome park visitors, offer educational resources on COVID-19 prevention and encourage individuals to get vaccinated. Canvassing teams will be bilingual, with information available in English and Spanish.

To ensure the safety of visitors and to protect the park’s natural resources and facilities, Sandy Point has limited capacity. Learn more about park capacity closures at dnr.maryland.gov and follow @MDStateParks on Twitter or call 240-240-2281 for capacity closure updates.

For GoVAX Summer Tour updates, follow @GoVAXMaryland on Twitter. To learn about upcoming events and additional tour dates, visit governor.maryland.gov/govaxmobile/.

For more information about COVID-19 in Maryland visit covidLINK.maryland.gov.

For the most recent Maryland COVID-19 data, visit coronavirus.maryland.gov.