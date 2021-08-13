Turner Calls on Governor Murphy, Atlantic City Casinos to Strengthen COVID-19 Precautions

Trenton – As New Jersey reports the highest number of COVID-19 cases since mid-May, Senator Shirley Turner today issued the following statement calling on casino owners to implement mask mandates and for Governor Murphy to once again institute a ban on smoking within New Jersey casinos:

“Casino employees and patrons shouldn’t have the roll the dice with coronavirus. With the growing threat of the Delta variant and a push for all residents to begin masking indoors again, it is crucial we bring back the ban on smoking inside casinos and the indoor mask mandate. This is no time to gamble with people’s health. Smoking indoors presents a serious health risk to both patrons and staff, which is only amplified by the highly transmissible respiratory illness we are battling. Ideally, I would like to see smoking in casinos permanently banned but most urgent is that we bring back the temporary ban so that everyone within those establishments are following CDC guidelines and wearing a mask. Atlantic City’s casinos draw people from all over New Jersey and without masks, there is a chance they could lead to increased infections around the state.”