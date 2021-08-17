DriveItAway Partners with New Fin-Tech Platform CredEvolv to Offer Customers Path to Achieving Better Credit

DriveItAway enables credit/down payment challenged to use rental as an easy way to buy cars, now provides the means to sustainable lifelong credit well-being

DriveItAway’s platform enables those with credit challenges to buy the vehicle of choice. Working with CredEvolv now we can help our customers with the goal of achieving and maintaining good credit.” — John F. Possumato, CEO DriveItAway

HADDONFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DriveItAway, the industry leader in automotive dealer new mobility platforms, with its revolutionary subscription to ownership technology that enables anyone, regardless of down payment or credit score, an easy, transparent risk-free digital process to buy a used vehicle, announces today its partnership with the newly launched fin-tech platform CredEvolv, the company that is revolutionizing the path to achieving good credit and financial stability for millions of consumers. DriveItAway offers a revolutionary subscription to ownership technology that enables anyone, regardless of down payment or credit score, an easy, transparent, risk-free digital process to buy a used vehicle.

“The mission of DriveItAway has always been to eliminate the friction, for dealers and consumers, to enable more people to first drive, and then buy, their used vehicle of choice, regardless of credit score or immediate down payment availability,” notes John F. Possumato, CEO of DriveItAway. “Now, with our partnership with the new CredEvolv platform, we can help our customers accomplish broader lifelong goals of achieving and maintaining good credit for sustainable financial success.”

DriveItAway, CredEvolv, and the Aligned Mission of Credit Improvement

The DriveItAway partnership with CredEvolv grew out of the longstanding relationship the company has with Get Credit Healthy and its Founder Elizabeth Karwowski, a company recently acquired by CredEvolv. The enhanced CredEvolv platform features an expanded, comprehensive technology, leveraging consumer permissioned data, proprietary analytics, and personalized credit coaching to guide the journey to credit well-being.

CredEvolv offers end-to-end credit education and remediation support for consumers, while also helping lenders and servicers retain more clients and drive significant incremental revenue. CredEvolv’s proprietary technology platform helps lenders and servicers connect borrowers with HUD-certified non-profit counseling agencies to provide complete financial well-being for consumers, including credit remediation and education, as well as debt management services.

CredEvolv’s cloud-based platform also has the ability to scale to millions of transactions, while still providing a customized experience for users.

"More than half of Americans have been turned down for a car loan, credit card, or other loan. Not only does this create stress, it can hold people back from opportunities. DriveItAway is a natural partnership for CredEvolv given our aligned missions,” said Jeff Walker, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, CredEvolv. "CredEvolv was created to bridge the gap of no or low credit and offer a solution that not only puts consumers on a path to qualify for the initial loan they're seeking but sets them up for life-long credit health."

"Driving better outcomes for consumers doesn't have to be complicated or confusing," said Steve Romano, Co-Founder and President, CredEvolv. "Our shared mission with DriveItAway will help empower and enable consumers to fulfill their goal of owning a car. At CredEvolv, we're marrying state-of-the-art financial technology with social responsibility to reduce the psychological and financial burden millions of individuals face and make it simple for them to get on a path to financial wellness, while also creating increased value and ROI for our partners."

The Easy, Transparent, and Riskless Way to Buy a Used Car, by Driving it First in Subscription, with an Option to Buy, Open to All Credit Scores

The only vehicle technology platform of its kind, DriveItAway transforms lives by enabling everyone, even those with poor credit and/or little or no down payment, to use subscription rental as a means to purchase a quality used vehicle of choice, in an easy transparent, risk-free digital process.

DriveItAway’s “Try It Before You Buy It, Pay as You Go” turnkey platform for dealers may be the only way for those that are down payment or credit challenged to purchase the used vehicle of their choice, as every subscription payment accumulates towards the down payment at a prearranged purchase price established at the beginning of the process. The platform appeals to all potential used car buyers, who would like to try a used car out for an unlimited period of time, before making any purchase commitment.

The DriveItAway platform “de-risks” a used car purchase for all buyers, in a way never achieved by any online or traditional automotive retailer – pick your used car off the lot and drive it, until and if you decide to buy it, with the money paid in for your subscription applied to the prearranged purchase price.

About DriveItAway

DriveItAway is the first national dealer focused mobility platform that enables car dealers to sell more vehicles in a seamless way through eCommerce, with its exclusive Pay as You Go app-based subscription program. DriveItAway provides a comprehensive turn-key, solutions driven program with proprietary mobile technology and driver app, insurance coverages and training to get dealerships up and running quickly and profitably in emerging online sales opportunities. For information, please visit email info@driveitaway.com, or visit www.driveitaway.com.

About CredEvolv

CredEvolv breaks down the barriers to credit equity and guides individuals seeking improved credit on a journey to sustainable, lifelong credit well-being. CredEvolv's proprietary credit and debt management education platform allows lenders to transform consumers in need of credit education and remediation into qualified applicants and lifelong customers by connecting them with credit and debt management counselors. For more information visit CredEvolv.com.

