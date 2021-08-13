TWRA Computerized Drawing Application Period Begins September 1 for Sandhill Crane Season

NASHVILLE --- The application period begins Sept. 1 for the computerized drawing system to be used for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources the statewide sandhill crane hunting season. The application period will continue until 11:59 p.m. (CDT) Sept. 22
There will not be a hand-held drawing as in years’ past. There will only be a computerized drawing moving forward.
---TWRA---
