Neoclassical Piano Prodigy BLKBOK Premieres Powerful LIVE Music Performance on YouTube and Launches New Tour Dates

It was an honor and a thrill to perform “Black Book” in front of an audience for the first time. I'm so happy to share this magical night that will forever live with me in mind, body, and spirit.” — BLKBOK

NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neo-classical Piano Prodigy BLKBOK Launches Powerful LIVE Music Performance on YouTube and Announces New Tour Dates.BLKBOK’s Sold Out Debut Concert Features Performances from His Critically-acclaimed Debut Album BLACK BOOK and CVRART Mix Tape, with a Special Guest Appearance from Renowned Opera Singer Lawrence Brownlee.The Detroit-Raised Musical Laureate Teams with WDET FM for Special Hometown Debut Performance EventNew York, NY – (August, 13, 2021) – Today, acclaimed neoclassical pianist BLKBOK shares his live performance solo debut, premiering exclusively on YouTube, Friday, August 13th at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT. The Detroit native escorts audiences on a journey through his dexterous arrangements and melodic scores on his new album Black Book, at the prolific Rockwood Music Hall in New York City, to sonically illustrate experience, that of his own, and of his community. In addition to his original work, he offers his spin on chart-topping hits, such as Cardi B’s “Up” from his EP CVRART, that even Atlantic Records re-shared on their Instagram Feed here - followed by an emotional and exhilarating duet with famed American opera singer, Lawrence Brownlee.“It is such a gift to share with fans the first BLKBOK live performance from Rockwood Music Hall in New York City.”, noted BLKBOK, “There is something to be said about having the opportunity to play live again and performing the “Black Book” body of work in front of an audience for the first time. It is an honor to share a magical night that will forever live with me in mind, body, and spirit.”View Concert Here on BLKBOK’s YouTube Channel The award-winning pianist returns to his hometown of Detroit, MI on Friday, September 10th at 7:00 p.m. CT to perform for his city at the WDET FM radio event at The Cathedral of St. Paul. BLKBOK is set to display his gifts to one of his premier and original audiences.“I’m also pleased to announce my collaboration with WDET and The Cathedral Church of St. Paul, for my first homecoming show in Detroit titled “Peace for the Soul: An Evening with BLKBOK.”, BLKBOK continued, “I look forward to this event in which I will perform and also share insights on being a Neo-Classical pianist from the inner city and defining my creative process.”This highly-anticipated Detroit homecoming celebration, in collaboration with WDET, sold out just days after being made available for sale to the public. Due to overwhelming demand for this event, a livestream viewing opportunity will be announced shortly.“It is an honor for WDET to collaborate with this extraordinary artist as he returns home with his message of peace, tolerance and love.”, commented Ann Delisi of WDET, “The music from BLKBOK’s album “Black Book" feels like the perfect salve for this moment in time and to have him play his compositions in this stunning Detroit church will undoubtedly be a gift to everyone who joins us that night."Don’t miss BLKBOK’s memorable upcoming live performances, with more to be announced;September 10 Detroit, MI WDET Presents: Peace for the Soul: An Evening with BLKBOKLink: https://wdet.org/events/peace-soul-evening-blkbok/ September 15 Annapolis, MD Ram’s Head LiveLink: https://www.axs.com/events/408648/blkbok-tickets September 22 Detroit, MI Aretha Franklin Theater (w/ Damien Escobar)Link: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/08005AAFCD251574 September 23 Detroit, MI Detroit Homecoming (Private Event)October 2 Phoenix, AZ (MIM) The Musical Instrument MuseumLink: http://mim.org/events/blkbok/ BLKBOK is no stranger to the industry grind, having hit the road throughout his career with Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Timbaland, Cirque Du Soleil, John Mayer and more, as their piano player on the road. All the while, BLKBOK was composing scores of unfinished piano segments, collecting digital dust on a hard drive as the tour and travel life continued and, like all of us, then 2020 hit. And now, today, the accomplished musical auteur continues to step into focus, with himself and his body of work as the main subject.Watch I AM BLKBOK: https://youtu.be/VVHaAZn9NGs About BLKBOKBorn and raised in Detroit’s inner-city, BLKBOK (born Charles Wilson III), grew up in a music-filled house. While his parents and siblings were all musically active, little Charles could always be found walking his chubby fingers up and down the piano keys. His mom had no choice but to nurture her baby’s keyboard obsession and by the time he was 8, BLKBOK was an acclaimed piano prodigy, winning statewide accolades and college-level competitions. When it came to music, most of the kids he grew up with pursued hip-hop, adopting hip-hop monikers on trend with their time. However, it’s no coincidence that Charles chose the name BLKBOK, which echoes that of one of the greatest pianists and composers of all time. The tag is also an apt reflection of the elements that have contributed to the artist’s identity and symbolizes his colorful journey from pop and hip-hop culture to his present-day neo-classical debut album.About Black BookBLKBOK was inspired to create his critically-acclaimed, debut album Black Book as a tribute to the movie Green Book and the courageous story of Pianist/Composer Don Shirley, who’s trailblazing spirit helped pave the way for black classical pianists to this day. Black Book is a 12-track body of work that includes a vocal collaboration titled ‘My Life,’ featuring Renée Elise Goldsberry, a Grammy and Tony award-winner for her role in the Broadway musical Hamilton. The rest is a collection of poignant and thought-provoking scores from ‘Michelle’s First Day at The White House’ to ‘George Floyd & The Struggle For Equality,’ ‘Cookie Waltz’ and ‘November 7, 2020’. A collaboration with award-winning poet Lauren Delapenha, provides an added creative dimension to the project. Black Book was recorded at Red Bull Studios in New York City.For more on BLKBOK please visit www.BLKBOK.com , Follow and Stream @BLKBOK

