Gov. Wolf Orders Flags to Half-Staff to Honor Adams County Firefighter

Governor Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in Adams County to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of firefighter Joshua Laird, who died in the line of duty on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. Laird was a resident of Fairfield, PA, and a member of the Frederick County, MD, Division of Fire and Rescue Services.
The commonwealth flag shall be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of interment. The United States flag is to remain at full-staff.
All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.
