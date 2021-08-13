The Kim Hammergren collection of rare vintage jukeboxes and other items will be auctioned Sept. 3-4 in Macon, Georgia

Vintage neon signs will include a neon Hollywood sign 16 feet long and 2 feet tall, a motel neon sign and this gorgeous neon sign for Cliff’s Auto Sales.

The large crop of vintage jukeboxes includes this excellent example of the Wurlitzer 950 – the “king of jukeboxes” – so rare that one almost never appears at auction.

One of Mr. Evans’s favorite items in the sale is the Mills Panoram movie machine, a forerunner of the early jukeboxes. “Some of the film is a little bit risqué for the times,” he said.

Open-top 1920 Acme tanker truck, manufactured in Cadillac, Michigan and once used to haul gasoline from the Michigan oil refineries to gas stations. A remarkable early relic of petroliana.