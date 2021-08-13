Monetran Announces Increase in Redemption Price of Moneda Tokens

Moneda tokens have enjoyed a steady increase in value

Increase part of long term plan

The longer someone holds a Moneda token, the greater the gains are designed to be.” — Don Bielak, Monetran CEO

WILMINGTON, DE, USA, August 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Management of Monetran LLC has announced an increase in the redemption price of their token known as Moneda. The new price took effect on Wednesday, August 11.

Moneda tokens have been redeemable for $0.25 since the launch of the cryptocurrency earlier this year. The new redemption price has been set at $0.254. The addition is due to investments in various bonds which have been purchased with the funds which back the currency.

“The increase is a modest one – about 1.6%,” Monetran CEO Don Bielak, said. “Be that as it may, it is in keeping with our plan of a slow, steady increase in token price. When viewed against other stable tokens such as USDT or USDC, the increase is more impactful because any crypto which is backed by fiat currency is subject to a loss due to inflation. There is no mechanism they can employ to negate any portion of such losses.” Bielak added, “In essence, the longer one holds a fiat crypto, the more that will be lost to inflation. The longer someone holds a Moneda token, the greater the gains are designed to be.”

Monetran is a fintech startup which intends to use its Moneda tokens to facilitate payments of all kinds, including domestic and cross-border. More information can be found at the company website at www.monetran.com.