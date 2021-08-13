Ritchie Law Firm Hires Associate Attorney
Ritchie Law Firm Hires New Associate Kenneth C. KettlerHARRISONBURG, VA, USA, August 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ritchie Law Firm is pleased to announce the addition of Kenneth C. Kettler as Associate Attorney. Kenneth practices at the firm’s Harrisonburg location and will focus his practice on personal injury, workers’ compensation, and Social Security disability claims.
Kenneth graduated from the University of Houston – Clear Lake with a Bachelor’s degree in Legal Studies. In 2020, he graduated from Washington and Lee University School of Law. During law school, Kenneth represented undocumented immigrants in immigration court, represented the United States in federal court, and focused on practical litigation and negotiation skills in his classes. After graduating from Washington and Lee, he clerked for Judges Milam and Reynolds in the Danville Circuit Court.
A member of the Virginia State Bar and the Harrisonburg/Rockingham County Bar Association, Kenneth is happy to return to the Shenandoah Valley and fight for the rights of injured people in our local communities.
The Ritchie Law Firm is a personal injury law firm devoted to helping individuals who have suffered serious and catastrophic injuries or lost a loved one as a result of someone else’s negligence. Ritchie Law Firm serves all of Virginia, while helping clients in cities and surrounding areas of Winchester, Harrisonburg, Charlottesville, and Staunton, and also serves clients throughout West Virginia with an office in Martinsburg, WV.
Kenneth may be reached through the firm’s website at www.ritchielawfirm.com or https://www.ritchielawfirm.com/kenneth-c-kettler/
Michele Edwards
Ritchie Law Firm
+1 540-433-6124
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn