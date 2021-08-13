Palm Beach County to get improved waterway marker signs 

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will soon begin work to repair waterway markers for state manatee protection zones and state boating restricted areas within Palm Beach County that post either Manatee Protection zones or Boating Safety zones, including the ICW channel. The work begins during the month of September.

The FWC is performing routine maintenance and replacing degraded waterway signs in the existing boundaries of the manatee protection zones and the boating restricted areas. This will improve manatee protection and boater safety in the area and will more clearly mark the boundaries for boaters.

Boaters are urged to use caution, particularly in narrow waterways, while the sign construction is underway.

For information regarding the location of the waterway marker signs, visit: MyFWC.com/media/7315/palmbeachmpz-bramaps.pdf.