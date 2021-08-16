Memphis Filmmaker Elmore Shows how Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris supports racism and practice Black on Black Racism

While the Black Community of Orange Mound is the Birthplace of Independent Filmmaking in Memphis Lee Harris sides with White Supremacist by not acknowledging this important "Orange Mound Black Memphis History.

Although Memphis 1st Independent film “The Contemporary Gladiator” was filmed in Historic Black Orange Mound. Memphis Film Commissioner Linn Sitler practice racism by not acknowledging “Orange Mound as the Birthplace of Memphis Independent filmmaking.