Memphis Filmmaker Elmore Shows how Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris supports racism and practice Black on Black Racism
While the Black Community of Orange Mound is the Birthplace of Independent Filmmaking in Memphis Lee Harris sides with White Supremacist by not acknowledging this important "Orange Mound Black Memphis History.
Although Memphis 1st Independent film “The Contemporary Gladiator” was filmed in Historic Black Orange Mound. Memphis Film Commissioner Linn Sitler practice racism by not acknowledging “Orange Mound as the Birthplace of Memphis Independent filmmaking.
Memphis Black Filmmaker Anthony "Amp" Elmore shows how Black Shelby County Tennessee Mayor Lee Harris Supports White Supremacy, Racism and Black on Black Racism
In contrast to giving 5 million hard earned tax payer dollars to NBC, just 384 miles from Memphis in Atlanta, Georgia Black Filmmaker Tyler opened the largest film studio in America. Tyler Perry studios is larger than Paramount, Disney and Warner Brothers combined. Black Memphis Filmmaker Anthony "Amp" Elmore who is Memphis 1st Independent filmmaker issued a June 24, 2020 News Release that said; "Failed NBC Drama "Bluff City Law" Reminder of Memphis White Supremacy and Racism.
While Black Filmmaker Tyler Perry created a multi-billion dollar Black Film industry in Atlanta, African/Americans in Memphis are facing not only White Supremacy and Racism, Blacks are facing "Black on Black Racism." Elmore sites the case of Black Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris. Elmore explains that it is outright "Black on Black Racism" the way Lee Harris treats us Black Memphis Filmmakers for his refusing to support Black Memphis Filmmakers. Orange Mound is the 1st Community in America built for Blacks by Blacks. Anthony "Amp" Elmore in 1987 created Memphis 1st Independent feature film titled "The Contemporary Gladiator" in "Orange Mound. In 2016 first Lady Michelle Obama named "Orange Mound" "A Preserve America Community."
While Black "Orange Mound" is the birthplace of the Independent Filmmaking in Memphis Linn Sitler the Memphis Shelby County Film Commissioner discriminated against the Black Filmmakers and she continues to use her film commission office to subvert and discriminate against "Orange Mound" and African/American filmmaker Anthony "Amp" Elmore. Dr. Martin Luther King said: "“Cowardice asks the question, 'Is it safe?' Expediency asks the question, 'Is it politic?' Vanity asks the question, 'Is it popular?' But, conscience asks the question, 'Is it right?"
The African/American Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris via his silence and lack of "Moral Consciousness" allows a culture at the Memphis Shelby County Film Commission of that of White Supremacy and Racism. Elmore reiterates; "White Supremacy is a Culture, narrative and systemic racism." In 1987 when African/American Filmmaker Anthony "Amp" Elmore began filming his movie Linn Sitler discriminated against Elmore's Black Film by not announcing the production of his film to the Memphis media. Linn Sitler continues to discriminate against Elmore and his films and she uses White Supremacy to discriminate.
Because of the racism and practice of White Supremacy at the Memphis Shelby County Film Commission Anthony "Amp" Elmore is not known as a filmmaker in Memphis. However Elmore film gained national and international distribution. Just Google Anthony Elmore movies.
Dr. Martin Luther King said: "There comes a time when silence is betrayal." "Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter." Elmore explains that I cannot remain silent about our Black Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and his essential practice of "Black on Black Racism" and betrayal of "Orange Mound" and the African/American Community. Elmore explains that Memphis Shelby County Film Commissioner Linn Sitler is successful at the practice of using Racism and White Supremacy to control the history and narratives in regards to filmmaking that keeps African/Americans in a subordinate posture in regards to filmmaking.
In 1987 Elmore brought an African/American Film crew from Chicago and he turned his home in the Black Community of Orange Mound into a movie film set. This was the 1st time in Memphis film History that a 35mm Film was being produced in Memphis. Linn Sitler used her position to subvert the film by never acknowledging the film. She never visited the film set, never related to the Memphis public that the film was being produced. When the film premiered she refused to attend the movie premier. Her associates at the Memphis Commercial Appeal Newspaper discredited the film and Linn Sitler used her office as the Memphis film Commissioner to bury the fact that an African/American created the 1st Independent film in Memphis history.
The fact regarding African/American Mayor Lee Harris; he would rather gain favor of the White establishment via being a silent "Negro" than upsetting White people being a Black activist who demands equality and justice for African/Americans. While the African/American Memphis Community of Orange Mound could bask in the glory learning that our community is the "Birth Place of Independent Memphis Filmmaking" African/American Shelby County Mayor Harris remains silent and allows White Supremacy and Racism regarding the Memphis Film Commission continue to exist.
Elmore sites the example of compare and contrast of "Proud Black Atlanta Mayors" like Maynard Jackson who demanded for the majority African/American community 25% set aside. Jackson reportedly told those in opposition: “We simply won’t build [the airport] if you don’t agree to this. You can have 75% of the project or you can have 100% of nothing. What is your choice?"
Both African/American Mayors in Atlanta Kasim Reed and Keisha Lance Bottoms gave their full support in assisting Black Filmmaker Tyler Perry who created the Multi-billion dollar Black film culture in Atlanta. In contrast African/American Shelby County Tennessee Mayor Lee Harris refuse to use the word "Black." Lee Harris is too embarrassed and cowardice to speak out against the "Racism and White Supremacy" of Linn Sitler or even acknowledge that "Orange Mound is the Birthplace of Memphis Independent filmmaking.
Harris bent over backwards to assist the "Failed White NBC series Film Bluff City Law." In contrast Lee Harris is practicing outright "Black on Black Racism" whereas he refuse to come to "Orange Mound" to support Black Films and Black Filmmakers and Elmore's New Orange Mound Film Production: "Rock and Roll A Black Legacy."
Anthony Elmore
Orange Mound Black Memphis Hollywood
+1 901-503-3328
email us here
Memphis Film Commissioner Linn Sitler’s White Racist Assault on Black Filmmaker Amp Elmore and Black Memphis Community of Orange Mound