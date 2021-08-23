How to Remove the Obstacles to Living Your Best Life
In his philosophical treatise, Bob Yari offers a pathway to fulfillment and happiness -- based on a balanced lifestyle, a positive attitude, and gratitude for the world's abundance.”UNITED STATES, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During this time of great stress and division, is it possible for us to find a better way of being? Movie and television producer, director and real estate developer Bob Yari believes we are capable of setting aside what holds us back and creating a better life, which he shares in his new book, The Human Condition: Exploring a Pathway to Peace and Fulfillment (Author House).
In his philosophical treatise, Yari offers a pathway to fulfillment and happiness -- based on a balanced lifestyle, positive attitude, and gratitude for the world's abundance.
It is a self-help and self-realization book, meant to make people think and experiment with some of the concepts discussed. Ultimately, says the author, a better understanding of the human condition is the key ingredient to achieving happiness. If we can adjust our attitude and our perception of everything that happens to us in life, we can become much happier people.
The Human Condition is sure inspire readers to open their horizons and release the inherent, and often unused, powers of their own minds to better their lives.
In his thoughtful exploration of what holds us back, Yari shows us how to find a better way forward. Among the essential elements of human existence that he explores are:
• Consciousness – What is the meaning of consciousness for ourselves and for other life forms, including artificial intelligence?
• The Human Mind – What makes up the miracle that is the human mind?
• Imagination – Why is our imagination so important for personal and human growth and development?
• Gratitude – Why we need the gratification that gratitude brings.
• Balance – How balance can ease the polarization of our time.
Yari explores the miracle that we even exist as who we are, and discusses how we can best use the finite amount of time we have upon this planet. By guiding us in deliberate reflection to modify our state of mind, Yari shows us how to better master our mental outlook, become better, happier people. “As each of us becomes more and more a master of our own emotional and rational outlook, as we alter our human condition, we become a better community of humanity.”
BOB YARI is the producer of over 40 motion pictures, including Best Picture Oscar winner Crash, The Illusionist, Hostage, Matador and Painted Veil. Yari also recently completed his second directorial effort with Papa: Hemingway in Cuba. He is currently executive producing the hit cable series “Yellowstone” starring Kevin Costner. Other TV projects include the series “1886: Y” and “Mayor of Kingstown.” Yari is CEO of Yari Film Group and is a major shareholder, founder and board member of 101 Studios in Los Angeles, which recently released War with Grandpa starring Robert De Niro, and Current War, starring Benedict Cumberbatch. Yari also is a real estate developer and owner-operator with over 35 years of experience in all classes of real estate. Drawing on life lessons and his experience in the film and business world, Yari’s first book, The Human Condition, offers a pathway to happiness based on a balanced lifestyle, a positive attitude and gratitude for the world's abundance. His next book, On Creation and the Origins of Life, An Exploration of Intelligent Design, is being published next month.
