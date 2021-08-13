Austin Fox Architecture Designs 37-Unit Apartment Complex in Pompano Beach
Award-winning team helps provide Broward County residents with affordable housingPOMPANO BEACH, FLA., USA, August 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Austin Fox Architecture today announced its new project, a 37-unit apartment complex that will be developed in Pompano Beach. Austin Fox and his team designed Progressive Pointe Boutique Apartments with the goal of providing a better quality of living and reasonably priced units.
Austin Fox Architecture has designed over 100 projects worth a total of $20 million. Its team is a collaboration of all-star architects, engineers and design professionals. Who holds themselves to the highest standards using modern and safe technology for every project.
Progressive Pointe Boutique Apartments will be located at NE 19th Avenue in Pompano Beach, two blocks west of US-1 and Atlantic Boulevard. The developers plan 10 studio, 19 one-bedroom and one-bath, and eight two-bedroom and two-bath units. The complex will offer sheltered under-unit parking and a parking lot for residents.
“We are proud to be the architecture firm of choice in developing Progressive Pointe Boutique Apartments,” said Fox. “Our firm is known in the industry for its first-class design, materials, technology and building code engineering. Collectively, Austin Fox Architecture has years of experience in creating private and public spaces. We were able to develop this affordable housing community utilizing the best in modern design, great aesthetics and organized space planning.”
The firm offers services including architectural design, development services, renderings, mechanical engineering and building information modeling. Austin Fox Architecture provides structural engineering, space planning and expert witness opinions and testimony. In addition, interior design and furniture/fixture/equipment selection are a specialty.
Fox continued, “Our approach to each project is how we differentiate ourselves from other firms. We respect that each client has unique visions and wishes. Our job is to translate your dream into an architectural design. We take great pride in what we build. Developing communities through affordable housing projects is extremely rewarding when we see just how much a comfortable, functioning unit can make. We know it is possible to make something beautiful on a budget that really impacts neighborhoods.”
The Austin Fox team has made a positive impact on its clients because of transparency and communications. Projects are explained with architects walking clients through design ideas, engineering issues and permitting. Its mission is to provide unique, creative and innovative design solutions.
Austin Fox Architecture offers a complimentary consultation via phone, Zoom or in person. The firm can visit the property to gather information about the location and the client. The team can assist in securing a property, providing a land analysis and financing options. Limitations and restrictions may vary per property, which can influence the design regarding zoning, allowable height, stories and green space protection.
The client and architect will agree upon a “project roadmap” before design and development begins.
Austin Fox Architecture is a member of AIA, NCARB, AI, UCO of Florida and ASID.
For more information and to get started on a new project, visit austinfoxarchitecture.com.
###
Media Relations
Austin Fox Architecture
+1 954-790-2702
email us here