Easybom: Search engine for electronic component industry launched
EINPresswire.com/ -- It has officially become easier than ever to sift through all the complex electronic data on the internet with the help of Easybom. It is a powerful search engine for the electronic component industry which was launched to bridge the communication gap between the suppliers, purchasers, and engineers with electronic component data as its core.
The website helps you search for electronic components and supplier prices in a fast and easy way. With just one click, a person can easily browse through hundreds of Easybom electronic components and manufacturers divided into various categories and sub-categories for easy search.
There are hundreds of manufacturers on the website, all alphabetically divided for users’ convenience. Qualcomm, Hirschmann, Epson, EDAC Inc., Silicon Labs, Omron Electronics Components are just a few of the many manufacturers available on the search engine.
The website also enables its users to get accurate information about any of Easybom's electronic parts as it analyses the data in real-time so as to make the prices exact and transparent.
From audio products, cable products, capacitators, fiber optic cables, inductors, oscillators, memory cards, modules, fans thermal management, filters, transformers, embedded computers to even tapes and adhesive material – this search engine contains every tiny piece of information on various electronic components.
Moreover, Easybom also analyses the risk that the value of a component (or a portfolio) will decline in the future (price risk index), the chance that inventory stock of a manufacturer will decrease in value (inventory risk index), and supplier integrity index which will reflect suppliers’ financial positions such as shareholding structure and ratios that measure profitability. All these can reflect the market so that any person can follow the market trend and find the suppliers and products as per their needs.
For any particular electronic product’s detailed information, a user can also download Easybom datasheets which contain all specifications from the manufacturers. It is a one-of-a-kind website that accumulates billions of market data and provides intelligent data analysis to enhance insight into the market, which, ultimately leads to numerous business chances.
Media Team
