Drone Servicing/ Repair Market Bounces Back From COVID-19 Impact At A Growth Rate Of 50%!

Drone Servicing/Repair Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global drone servicing/ repair market size is expected to grow from $5.77 billion in 2020 to $8.61 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 49.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The drone servicing and repair market is expected to reach $43.68 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 50.1%.

The drone servicing/ repair market consists of sales of drone services and related repairs by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide various types of services such as surveillance, monitoring, aerial photography, mapping, and others. Drone services, also referred to as unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) services are centered on flying robots that may be commanded remotely or operated autonomously utilizing software-controlled flight plans in their embedded devices.

The growing adoption of precision agriculture practices is expected to drive the growth of the drone servicing or repair market in the coming years. Precision farming is a farming management approach that emphasizes the use of contemporary technology at all stages of the process. Precision farming technologies enable the identification of heterogeneous zones as well as the management of the variability that comes with a varied field. Drones are becoming more significant in precision farming, allowing farmers to lead the way in environmentally friendly farming practices while also safeguarding and growing profits. For instance, precision agricultural techniques, which can aid farmers in making better decisions, have advanced greatly in recent years, with the global industry expected to reach $43.4 billion by 2025. Therefore, the growing adoption of precision agriculture practices propels the growth of the drone servicing or repair market.

The main types of drone servicing or repair are drone platform service, MRO, training, and education. The drone platform service companies are engaged in providing global distribution, easy monetization, and partner integrations services. Platform service for drones develops, expands, and monetizes the apps using drone deploy capability. It includes different solutions such as enterprise solutions, point solutions and provides short-duration service, long duration service. It is used in aerial photography and remote sensing, data acquisition and analytics, mapping and surveying, 3D modeling, inspection and environmental monitoring, others and is employed in various sectors such as oil and gas, agriculture, logistics, media and entertainment, utility and power, others.

Major players in the drone servicing/ repair market are Airware, Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd, Terra Drone Corporation, Sky-Futures Ltd, Prioria Robotics Holdings Inc, Sharper Shape Inc, Sensefly Ltd, Phoenix Drone Services, Dronedeploy, Unmanned Experts Inc, Identified Technologies, The Sky Guys, Skylark Drones Private Limited, and Edall Systems.

Drone Servicing/Repair Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Drone Platform Service, MRO, Training And Education), By Duration Of Service (Short Duration Service, Long Duration Service), By Solution (Enterprise Solutions, Point Solutions), By Application (Aerial Photography And Remote Sensing, Data Acquisition And Analytics, Mapping And Surveying, 3D Modeling, Inspection And Environmental Monitoring), By End Use Industry (Oil And Gas, Agriculture, Logistics, Media And Entertainment, Utility And Power), COVID-19 Growth And Change



The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

