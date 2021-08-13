Global Oligonucleotide Therapy Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Oligonucleotide Therapy Market 2021

Oligonucleotide Therapy Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Oligonucleotide Therapy Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Oligonucleotide Therapy Oligonucleotide Therapy Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the oligonucleotide therapy market is expected to grow from $0.88 billion in 2020 to $0.98 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1.62 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 13%. The rise in the number of cancer cases across the globe is likely to contribute to the growth of the oligonucleotide therapy market during the forecast period.

Request For A Sample For The Global Oligonucleotide Therapy Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3398&type=smp

The oligonucleotide therapy market consists of sales of oligonucleotide therapy related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture oligonucleotide therapy products. Oligonucleotide therapy uses synthetic oligonucleotides, which can be artificially produced in labs, to inactivate disease-causing genes. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Trends In The Global Oligonucleotide Therapy Market

The developers and providers of the oligonucleotide therapy market are investing in research and development to remodel the design of therapy to reduce its side effects on patients. The new and innovative oligonucleotides allow precision medicine approaches and can be designed to selectively target any gene with minimal side effects. It also helps in targeting patient-specific sequences that are causative of rare diseases. In August 2020, FDA granted accelerated approval to Viltepso (viltolarsen) injection, an antisense oligonucleotide for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a genetic disorder, with reduced side effects.

Global Oligonucleotide Therapy Market Segments:

The global oligonucleotide therapy market is further segmented based on type, application, end user and geography.

By Type: Antisense Oligonucleotide, Aptamer, Other

By Application: Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Neurodegenerative Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases, Kidney Diseases, Others

By End User: Hospitals, Research Institutes

By Geography: The global oligonucleotide therapy market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read More On The Report For The Global Oligonucleotide Therapy Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oligonucleotide-therapy-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Oligonucleotide Therapy Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides oligonucleotide therapy market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global oligonucleotide therapy global market, oligonucleotide therapy global market share, oligonucleotide therapy global market players, oligonucleotide therapy global market segments and geographies, oligonucleotide therapy market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The oligonucleotide therapy market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Oligonucleotide Therapy Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Oligonucleotide Therapy Market Organizations Covered: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Biogen Inc., Dynavax Technologies Corp., Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Miragen Therapeuutics Inc., PCI Biotech Holdings ASA, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Bausch & Lomb, Kastle Therapeutics, Akcea Therapeutics, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., SomaGenics Inc., Hepion Phrmaceuticals, Regulus Therapeutics Inc, Gelead Sciences, Inc., Santaris, InteRNA Technologies B.V., Pfizer Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets. Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the Oligonucleotide Therapy Global Market Report 2021:

Oncology Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oncology-drugs-global-market-report

Oncology Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oncology-devices-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Oncology Biosimilars Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oncology-biosimilars-market-global-report

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/