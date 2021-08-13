Global Antidiarrheals Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Antidiarrheals Market 2021-2030

Antidiarrhoeals Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030 Antidiarrhoeals Market Report

The Business Research Company’s Antidiarrhoeals Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Antidiarrheals Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the antidiarrheals market is expected to grow from $0.14 billion in 2020 to $0.19 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $0.26 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.2%. Rise in the number of diarrhea cases significantly contributes to the growth of antidiarrheal drugs market.

The antidiarrheal drugs market consists of sale of antidiarrheal drugs and related services. Diarrhea is a disease affecting digestive parts of the body such as stomach, large intestine and rectum, esophagus, liver, gallbladder and pancreas and causes loose, watery bowel movements. Loperamide and bismuth subsalicylate are some examples of antidiarrheal drugs.

Trends In The Global Antidiarrheals Market

Major companies in the antidiarrheal drug market are merging with other companies in the market to increase their reach and market share. Companies merge with or acquire other companies to expand their market share, diversify their product portfolio, or acquire new technologies. For instance, GlaxoSmithKline agreed to acquire Novartis AG's 36.5% stake in consumer healthcare business for $13 billion with an aim to expand the market.

Global Antidiarrheals Market Segments:

The global antidiarrheals market is further segmented based on drug class, application, type and geography.

By Drug Class: Mucosal Protectants, Motility Modifying Drugs

By Application: Adults, Children

By Type: OTC Drugs, Prescription Drugs

By Geography: The global antidiarrheals market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Antidiarrheals Market Organizations Covered: GlaxoSmithKline, Actelion, Perrigo, Lupin and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

