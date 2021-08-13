Global Ethylene-Petrochemicals Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Ethylene-Petrochemicals Market 2021

Ethylene-Petrochemicals Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030 Ethylene-Petrochemicals Global Market Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Ethylene-Petrochemicals Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the ethylene-petrochemicals market is expected to grow from $190.29 billion in 2020 to $234.11 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $302.22 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%. The polyethylene market has grown substantially due to the increased demand for plastic across the globe

The ethylene market consists of sales of ethylene and its related services. Ethylene is an acyclic hydrocarbon, used in the manufacture of polymers such as polyethylene (PE), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and polystyrene (PS) as well as fibers and other organic chemicals.

Trends In The Global Ethylene-Petrochemicals Market

The ethylene producing companies are investing in ways to develop bio-based green polyethylene compound. These plastics are easy to produce, consumes less energy and offers the same versatility of chemically synthesized plastic. Following the trend, Braskem, a Brazil based bio polymer producer, in 2018 partnership with LEGO Group, a Danish toy production company, to supply its I’m Green polyethylene. I’m Green polyethylene is a plastic made from sugarcane which is 100% recyclable and contributes to the reduction of greenhouse gases.

Global Ethylene-Petrochemicals Market Segments:

The global ethylene-petrochemicals market is further segmented based on feedstock, end-use industry, application and geography.

By Feedstock: Naphtha, Ethane, Propane, Butane, Others

By End-Use Industry: Packaging, Automotive, Construction, Agrochemical, Textile

By Application: Polyethylene, Ethylene oxide, Ethylene benzene, Ethylene dichloride, Vinyl Acetate, Alpha Olefins

By Geography: The global ethylene-petrochemicals market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Ethylene-Petrochemicals Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides ethylene-petrochemicals global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global ethylene-petrochemicals market, ethylene-petrochemicals global market share, ethylene-petrochemicals global market players, ethylene-petrochemicals market segments and geographies, ethylene-petrochemicals market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The ethylene-petrochemicals market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Ethylene-Petrochemicals Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Ethylene-Petrochemicals Market Organizations Covered: AkzoNobel, BASF SE, Borealis, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, China Petrochemical Corporation, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Clariant, Dow Chemical, Equistar Chemicals, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, INEOS, LG Chem, Lonza Group, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Mitsubishi Chemical, Mitsui Chemicals, National Iranian Petrochemical, Nova Chemicals, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Sasol, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Showa Denko, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical, The National Petrochemical Company, Tosoh, Total S.A.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

