Procordr announces free trial of new software release

Procordr, a leading cloud-based cybersecurity management platform, announces results of its targeted market research and a free trial offer.

“this is definitely a gap in the market, I can replace so many spreadsheets with this!” ” — UK Leader in Pensions Insurance

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Procordr, the cloud-based cybersecurity management platform, announces results of its targeted market research with 50 CISOs, which reveals:

• CISOs with 5-25 security staff typically spent over £100,000 per annum on cybersecurity maturity assessments

• Average cost was £80,000 per environment, including £5,000 for internal staff data submission, £75,000 on CISO time (£1,150 per day for 65 days)

Founded and built by senior security leaders tired of this unnecessary expense and offering a solution with a cost saving of around 80%, Procordr announces a new offer today for CISOs to try out the platform. Following successful closed beta trials earlier this year, Procordr has already received extremely positive feedback from CISOs for whom it has delivered results, simplifying their reporting and workflows. Now, with the latest release of the platform, for a short time only, Procordr is offering a limited number of no obligation 3-month trials for free. Trials will be unrestricted in functionality and are worth £6,000.

Procordr is led by Rob Newby, whose career as a CISO with more than 15 years’ experience advising organisations on cybersecurity strategy at a board level at organisations including Vodafone, Aviva, Admiral and Smart DCC, led him to develop the platform to improve the workflows for fellow CISOs. Procordr provides CISOs with a real-time view of the security maturity of every asset in their organisation, quantifying and categorising risk financially and removing reliance on costly external resources or repurposed compliance tools.

Interested CISOs are invited to register their interest in the free trial here and if successful a member of the Procordr team will be in touch to set-up and onboard the solution.

Benefits and immediate improvements with the free trial include:

• Production of baseline control reports from day 1

• Visibility of datasets on one single platform

• Process ownership throughout the Security organisation

• Security task management

• Standard reports for all levels of the organisation, from management to Board level communications

• Further discount of 30% off the full licence if taken up during the trial period

Current Procordr customers have reported an improvement in understanding from their executives immediately and have now begun talking about improvements across technical environments.

User testimonials include:

Top 10 Global Real Estate Company - are using Procordr to make audit information available to auditors in a visual format and reduce wasted time on knowledge transfer processes – what the environment scope of the control is, what area of security it sits in, and how well it is operating

For further information please contact: Rob Newby - Rob.Newby@procordr.com

