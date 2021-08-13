Laptop Stands Market Trends Involve Advanced Solutions Such As Flexibility, Airflow Vents

Laptop Stands Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Laptop Stands Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The launch of advanced products is a key trend gaining significant popularity in the laptop stands market. Major companies operating in the laptop stand sector are focused on developing advanced solutions for laptop stands. For instance, in November 2020, Portronics, an India-based company launched a portable laptop stand My Buddy Hexa 22 in India. With the design of ABS Plastic, My Buddy Hexa 22 has a lightweight, foldable and flexible model that enables the user to carry it anywhere with comfort. The stand emerges with a vent to enhance natural airflow in order to minimize the risk of overheating problems by retaining the system cool at all times.

The laptop stands market consists of sales of laptop stands by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture laptop stands, which benefit the users to cool the system down after use to prevent overheating. A laptop stand enables support for the user as a person can place the laptop on the stand. Laptop stands come in different types and they help the users ergonomically.

The main types of laptop stands are aluminum laptop stand, acrylic laptop stand, plastic laptop stand, and others. Laptop stands are used to position laptop in such a way that it helps in improving poor posture. Acrylic laptop stands are the laptop stands that simplify and organize the desk while maintaining a clean, functional style, which is also heavy duty-free standing stands for the laptop screen. The laptop stands are used in office, residences, school, and others.

Read More On The Global Laptop Stands Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/laptop-stands-global-market-report

The global laptop stands market size is expected to grow from $2.71 billion in 2020 to $2.92 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The laptop stand market is expected to reach $3.85 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.1%. Improved ergonomics is expected to propel the growth of the laptop stands market in the coming years.

Major players in the laptop stand market are Rain Design, Avantree, Samson Technologies, AmazonBasics, 3M, Griffin Technology, PWE+, Steklo, Desk York, Readaeer, Vogek, Cooler Master, and Executive Office Solutions.

Laptop Stands Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (Aluminum Laptop Stand, Acrylic Laptop Stand, Plastic Laptop Stand), By Application (Office, Residence, School), COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides laptop Stands market overview, forecast laptop Stands market size and growth for the whole market, laptop Stands market segments, and geographies, laptop Stands market trends, laptop Stands market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Laptop Stands Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5245&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Laptops Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/laptops-global-market-report

Keyboards Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/keyboards-global-market-report)

Mouse Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mouse-global-market-report)

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/