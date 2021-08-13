Angelena Bonet Wins 'Best Music Video' for TRAGIC FAIRYTALE at the Accolade Global Film Competition in Hollywood
Australian singer-songwriter and documentary filmmaker wins 'Best Music Video' for "Tragic Fairytale" from her multi- award winning film Change the World.
I loved this song from the first time I heard the chords but was unaware of the journey I was embarking on and how it would save my life. I dedicate Tragic Fairytale to anyone who has loved and lost.”SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, August 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Angelena Bonet, CEO & Founder of Crystal Heart Productions, has won the prestigious Award of Recognition for her music video from the Accolade Global Film Competition in Hollywood. The award was given for Angelena's song, "Tragic Fairytale", which features in her multi-award winning documentary films. The Australian singer-songwriter has won over 160 film and music festival awards, including humanitarian awards and numerous 'Best Inspirational Film' awards worldwide for her documentaries.
"Tragic Fairytale" features lyrics from her heart and a powerful message. She has a remarkable story of tragedy, resilience and triumph over great adversity and is inspiring and touching hearts all around the world. Her soulmate and fiancé of three days, Erick Deeby, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away in August 2007. He had written and recorded instrumental pieces of music for her between 2005 and 2007. Bonet then wrote the lyrics and melody to his music after his devastating death and during her time of deepest grief. Whilst living in Sydney's bohemian red light district of Kings Cross, they developed the sound of their music over a couple of years. Erick had also composed and produced music for various bands and soundtracks for Marvel Comics "Man Thing" and "Feed" directed by acclaimed Hollywood director, Brett Leonard ("Lawnmower Man" by Stephen King & Denzil Washington's "Virtuosity") before his sudden and unexpected death. Angelena promised him whilst in a coma that someday, somehow she would finish their special project. "Tragic Fairytale" was the first song she wrote six weeks after his sudden death. She wrote it in her mind on the way to her twin brother's wedding in 15 minutes.
She has kept her word and produced their album thirteen years later. Recorded at Trackdown Studios in Fox Studios Australia, Angelena produced their music and was engineered by Rose Mackenzie-Peterson. Trackdown Studios has produced many Hollywood soundtracks such as "I Am Woman", Disney's "Cinderella", "Lion" (starring Nicole Kidman and Dev Patel) which received six Oscar nominations at the 89th Academy Awards and George Miller's "Mad Max Fury Road" starring Charlize Theron. Angelena knew she had to produce this album on her own and the whole creative process has been organic and cathartic. She says her work saved her life and describes it as "a labour of love".
Bonet has also produced two web series, a biopic documentary short film "Change The World" and a tetralogy documentary feature film series consisting of "Angelena: Change The World", "Angelena: Heart Of The Matter", "Angelena: Light At The End Of The Tunnel" and "Angelena: Warrior Woman" in their entirety, which are all available to rent or buy on Vimeo On Demand. A former Australian supermodel and actress, she experienced two life changing tragedies, which she has chronicled in her documentaries, along with her humanitarian work.
