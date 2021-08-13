Submit Release
News Search

There were 530 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,524 in the last 365 days.

R.I.S.E. Artisan Fund Invests in Clean Energy for a Rural Fishing Village in Mexico

Iluméxico Solar Energy Solutions - Baja California Sur

Thousands of remote fishing communities in México live off grid.

R.I.S.E. Artisan Fund participates in Beneficial Returns loan to Iluméxico, a social enterprise delivering solar energy solutions to remote Mexican communities.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R.I.S.E. Artisan Fund, an initiative of Realize Impact and Sprout Enterprise®, announced that the fund has joined Beneficial Returns, an impact investment fund manager, in an impact investment to improve the lives of rural Mexicans and protect the environment. R.I.S.E. Artisan Fund is participating in a loan that Beneficial Returns has extended to Iluméxico, a social enterprise delivering solar energy solutions to remote Mexican communities.

More than 500,000 homes in Mexico still do not have access to electricity. These families rely on candles, diesel, and other sources of light which are costly, hazardous to health, and detrimental to the environment. Typically, these families live in remote communities that are off the power grid.

In communities that power lines fail to reach, Iluméxico designs, builds and installs affordable, clean, efficient solar systems to generate electricity for rural homes and small businesses. The loan provided by Beneficial Returns to Iluméxico funds solar systems powering refrigeration equipment for local fishermen in a small village in Baja California Sur ensuring that more of their catch will make it to market fresh.

To date, Iluméxico has installed systems with more than 4 MW capacity, which translates to over 2,000 communities and more than 23,000 households with access to an affordable, sustainable, and eco-friendly energy source.

Beneficial Returns manages impact investment funds designed to support leading social enterprises operating in emerging markets. To date, Beneficial Returns has invested over USD $3.6 million of impact capital in social enterprises that use market-based solutions to reduce poverty and protect the natural environment.

Ted Levinson, Founder and CEO of Beneficial Returns, expressed the need for impact capital in renewable energy. “The participation of investors like the R.I.S.E. Artisan Fund is critical to supporting social enterprises in Mexico and other emerging markets,” he said. “Alleviating poverty while mitigating climate change is an urgent priority, and Iluméxico is on the front lines of that fight.”

R.I.S.E. Artisan Fund was created by Realize Impact and Sprout Enterprise® to invest in early-stage enterprises creating sustainable livelihoods for rural communities with few economic alternatives. Clean energy innovation is a key investment theme of the fund.

Recently named one of the Transformative 25 Funds, R.I.S.E. Artisan Fund has been recognized by Integrated Capital Investing for transforming finance to benefit people and the planet.

For more information, please contact Ellen Fish at ellen@sproutenterprise.net or visit:

Iluméxico www.ilumexico.mx
R.I.S.E. Artisan Fund www.riseartisan.fund

Beneficial Returns www.beneficialreturns.com
Sprout Enterprise® www.sproutenterprise.net

Ellen Fish
Sprout Enterprise®
ellen@sproutenterprise.net
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Iluméxico Solar Energy

You just read:

R.I.S.E. Artisan Fund Invests in Clean Energy for a Rural Fishing Village in Mexico

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.