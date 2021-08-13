R.I.S.E. Artisan Fund Invests in Clean Energy for a Rural Fishing Village in Mexico
R.I.S.E. Artisan Fund participates in Beneficial Returns loan to Iluméxico, a social enterprise delivering solar energy solutions to remote Mexican communities.BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R.I.S.E. Artisan Fund, an initiative of Realize Impact and Sprout Enterprise®, announced that the fund has joined Beneficial Returns, an impact investment fund manager, in an impact investment to improve the lives of rural Mexicans and protect the environment. R.I.S.E. Artisan Fund is participating in a loan that Beneficial Returns has extended to Iluméxico, a social enterprise delivering solar energy solutions to remote Mexican communities.
More than 500,000 homes in Mexico still do not have access to electricity. These families rely on candles, diesel, and other sources of light which are costly, hazardous to health, and detrimental to the environment. Typically, these families live in remote communities that are off the power grid.
In communities that power lines fail to reach, Iluméxico designs, builds and installs affordable, clean, efficient solar systems to generate electricity for rural homes and small businesses. The loan provided by Beneficial Returns to Iluméxico funds solar systems powering refrigeration equipment for local fishermen in a small village in Baja California Sur ensuring that more of their catch will make it to market fresh.
To date, Iluméxico has installed systems with more than 4 MW capacity, which translates to over 2,000 communities and more than 23,000 households with access to an affordable, sustainable, and eco-friendly energy source.
Beneficial Returns manages impact investment funds designed to support leading social enterprises operating in emerging markets. To date, Beneficial Returns has invested over USD $3.6 million of impact capital in social enterprises that use market-based solutions to reduce poverty and protect the natural environment.
Ted Levinson, Founder and CEO of Beneficial Returns, expressed the need for impact capital in renewable energy. “The participation of investors like the R.I.S.E. Artisan Fund is critical to supporting social enterprises in Mexico and other emerging markets,” he said. “Alleviating poverty while mitigating climate change is an urgent priority, and Iluméxico is on the front lines of that fight.”
R.I.S.E. Artisan Fund was created by Realize Impact and Sprout Enterprise® to invest in early-stage enterprises creating sustainable livelihoods for rural communities with few economic alternatives. Clean energy innovation is a key investment theme of the fund.
Recently named one of the Transformative 25 Funds, R.I.S.E. Artisan Fund has been recognized by Integrated Capital Investing for transforming finance to benefit people and the planet.
For more information, please contact Ellen Fish at ellen@sproutenterprise.net or visit:
Iluméxico www.ilumexico.mx
R.I.S.E. Artisan Fund www.riseartisan.fund
Beneficial Returns www.beneficialreturns.com
Sprout Enterprise® www.sproutenterprise.net
Ellen Fish
Sprout Enterprise®
ellen@sproutenterprise.net
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Iluméxico Solar Energy