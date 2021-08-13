ISAT and TWI South East Asia partner to increase oil and gas skills in Timor-Leste
Timor-Leste requires skilled and competent local people to assist within the gas and oil sector. Our work will integrate a range of blended delivery models for essential long-term student development”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, August 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ISAT and TWI South East Asia have partnered to build sustainable skills and provide specialist training in welding, non-destructive testing, painting and coating inspection, and health and safety environment services to East Timorese residents.
— Tammy Kassiou, Chair, Philotimo Group
“We are incredibly excited to announce our collaboration with TWI South East Asia (TWI SEA). Together we have the opportunity to build on the capability of workers in Timor-Leste; providing them with trade skills programs for local people to be able to participate and be employed on major oil and gas activities in the country,” ISAT Chair, Tammy Kassiou said.
The newly minted arrangement involves ISAT being appointed an approved TWI SEA Training Representative for the region of Timor-Leste which will enable ISAT to provide more in-depth industry training across specific sectors including oil and gas. ISAT’s extensive infrastructure of training facilities and sound reputation for the delivery of quality training in Timor-Leste will enable TWI SEA’s course content to be delivered as part of a trusted training system.
“Timor-Leste’s economy depends heavily on oil and gas. According to the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative’s (EITI) 2021 Report, the Timor-Leste oil and gas sector accounted for over 90 percent of the country’s revenues in 2016 and 2017. Upskilling local people with the proficiencies required for this lucrative local industry will help to build sustainable skills and trades that will in turn support Timor-Leste’s economy and also help to navigate the economy towards more sustainable energy solutions as well,” Ms Kassiou added.
Founded by Timor-Leste based Australian entrepreneur and industry stalwart, Themelina Kassiou, affectionately known as Tammy Kassiou, the Philotimo Group overarches a number of complementary businesses, providing leadership, expertise and services across the training and job placement sector to a broad range of industries. Two of these businesses, IMS and ISAT play key roles in supporting local content initiatives, skills development and furthering sustainable social, environmental and economic development through partnerships with government and industry sectors.
Since 2012, ISAT has been delivering unrivalled, high-quality international standard courses and TVET qualifications that respond to domestic and overseas demands. The team behind ISAT is committed to helping grow the future of Timor-Leste by offering world-class skilling and work-ready solutions for local East Timorese people.
“Timor-Leste requires skilled and competent local people to assist within the gas and oil sector. Our collaboration with TWI SEA will integrate a range of blended delivery models including workplace learning, online skill development and face-to-face learning for sustainable, long-term student development within every aspect of the mining industry,” Ms Kassiou explained.
TWI SEA offers a comprehensive range of courses that include welding inspection, non-destructive testing, BGAS-CSWIP painting and coating, topside and underwater inspection, health, safety and environment, plant inspection, and quality control. In addition to these, the business also delivers a range of welding inspection, NDT and HSE training courses on its customised virtual academy in the form of eLearning and blended learning.
Headquartered in Malaysia, TWI SEA has been delivering the best of British technical and vocational education and training (TVET), and certifications in Malaysia since 1992. Over the years, the business has grown significantly to become the well-renowned and reputable TVET training and certification centre. TWI Technology has had several successful partnerships with the Malaysian Government and respective agencies, as well as various CSR programs.
“We are delighted to appoint ISAT as an approved TWI SEA Training Representative. Timor-Leste workers require specialised training that we are able to tailor according to their requirements. Our unique combination of blended delivery including face-to-face, online and course-style training programs are all able to be personalised by the ISAT team to offer the very best service to the Timor-Leste community and government,” TWI SEA regional manager, Ernesto Moskini said.
“TWI SEA’s success in the region will directly benefit the local community and the Timor-Leste economy, and allows us to provide the very best of everything in terms of lecturing, facilities and equipment quality.”
About Philotimo Group
Philotimo Group overarches a number of complementary businesses, providing leadership, expertise and services across various sectors to a broad range of industries. Two of these businesses, IMS and ISAT play key roles in supporting local content initiatives, skills development and furthering sustainable social, environmental and economic development through partnerships with government and industry sectors. The group plays a critical role in delivering training and skilling and connecting and mobilising workers across multiple projects and work sites throughout Timor-Leste as well as many other countries.
About Themelina Kassiou
Tammy is an accomplished business leader with more than 20 years national and international experience in executive management and board directorships, operating her own businesses in Australia, Singapore, Philippines, Timor-Leste and Mozambique. She has an outstanding track record of success in business, with a core focus on providing education, skill development, work placement and business development solutions for clients.
Based in Timor-Leste, Tammy is an active leader in building IMS’ presence abroad. Partnering with local authorities in Timor-Leste, the government has sanctioned IMS as an authorised contracting partner to provide labour mobility services. As a member of the Jobcentral Global Alliance, Tammy incorporates a wide range of international training and employability solutions with her local products and services. She advocates for local content and is passionate about supporting local entrepreneurs and local people to receive the necessary support to acquire the skills to run a business or secure the right job.
