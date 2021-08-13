Executive Medicine of Texas Announces Addition of Female Physician

Le' Santha Naidoo, DO Concierge Exam Room

After a national search, Executive Medicine of Texas welcomes a triple-board certified female physician, Le’ Santha Naidoo to their group of expert physicians.

SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES , August 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Executive Medicine of Texas is happy to announce the addition of Lé Santha Naidoo, DO to the practice. “It is with great gratitude to our patient base that we continue to grow and expand. Adding a new physician is not something we take lightly, which is why we take our time and search the entire country for just the right physician,” says CEO, Judy Gaman. “With so many doctors engrossed in a managed care mindset where they answer to insurance companies instead of the patient, experience, education, along with a proactive and preventive mindset can be hard to find.”

Dr. Naidoo is a graduate of Midwestern University, Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine. She has three American Board certifications: Family Medicine, Integrative and Holistic Medicine, and Obesity Medicine. Prior to joining the Executive Medicine of Texas team, she worked as a family physician in Massachusetts and was a Family Medicine Clerkship Director for Tufts University School of Medicine. Co-founder of Executive Medicine of Texas, Dr. Mark Anderson, says “Dr. Naidoo’s vast diversity of life experiences and the breadth of her medical knowledge will allow Executive Medicine to continue its tradition of exceptional service and individualized healthcare.”

Dr. Naidoo is an avid educator and volunteer. Her love for education and leadership earned her the Midwestern University Recognition for Outstanding Leadership and Service, among her many accolades, she’s been featured in “Marquis Who’s Who Top Doctors of America”. In her spare time, she enjoys music, traveling, cooking, and spending time with her family. When asked about joining Executive Medicine of Texas, Dr. Naidoo states, “I look forward to bringing my skills and passion for preventative and holistic care and community leadership to Executive Medicine. I am excited to build collaborative therapeutic relationships with all of the patients I serve.”

Drs. Mark Anderson and Walter Gaman founded Executive Medicine of Texas in 2005. Their goal was to treat patients like family by offering them a higher level of personal service and a vast number of comprehensive health and wellness options. What started with just half-day executive style exams, grew over the years to include age management, immune health, cancer detection and prevention, and weight loss programs. The practice is known for using some of the latest technology available to help patients understand their current health status and make a plan for a healthier future.

About: Executive Medicine of Texas is world renown for their dedication to excellence, personal service, and an integrative approach to healthcare. Their patients come from all over the globe to experience the half-day executive physical examinations, age management services, concierge memberships, as well as many other services that promote a longer and healthier life. To make an appointment with Dr. Naidoo or to learn more about Executive Medicine of Texas, call 817-552-4300 or visit www.emtexas.com.

