AKUA Behavioral Health announces Dr. Sarah Dewey as new Executive Vice President of AKUA Strong

Dr. Sarah Dewey, Executive Vice President of Akua Strong Akua Strong

A team is only as strong as the sum of each part” — Dr. Sarah Dewey

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, USA, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AKUA Behavioral Health is excited to welcome Dr. Sarah Dewey on board to support our clients and lead our employees.

Dr. Sarah Dewey is a Clinical Forensic Psychologist. She obtained her doctoral degree from Alliant International University (CSFS) and has a wide array of experience in the field of psychology. Her clinical skills consist of working with individuals with psychological, emotional, and behavioral health disorders; as well as individuals that struggle with substance abuse. Her personal experience allows her to assist others to view alternative perspectives of addiction and co-occurring disorders from a new lens.

She has a unique ability to assist and support clients in building their own firm foundation; as well as encourages self-exploration to develop one’s own identity. Similar to her therapy style, Dr. Sarah’s leadership tailors to the needs and goals of each staff to develop an experience that is empowering, balanced, and supportive. Dr. Sarah strives to build up not just her clients, but her staff to provide a well-rounded and consistent environment.

My motto for leadership is “A team is only as strong as the sum of each part”.

About Akua Behavioral Health: AKUA Mental Health & Substance Use Treatment Centers provide residential treatment, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient treatment, outpatient treatment, and virtual treatment. AKUA Behavioral Health provides compassionate, evidence-based treatment to all individuals struggling with a mental health disorder, substance use disorder, alcohol use disorder, or a co-occurring disorder. Our clinical staff and ancillary treatment teams take great pride in the care that we provide to our clients and their families. From intake to discharge, we believe in treating the client as an individual and not just treating the disorder.

To learn more, visit https://akuastrong.com or call (800) 830-8639