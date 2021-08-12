Behavioral Health Plan Update Moves to Next Step

August 12, 2021

The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) is moving forward with proposals to update the state’s behavioral health system.

A bill passed during the most recent session of the Wyoming Legislature (House Enrolled Act 56 or House Bill 38) requires WDH to consult with affected stakeholders as it develops a redesign plan for Wyoming’s state-funded behavioral health system.

For the next step, WDH will present a redesign proposal. An August 25 online session is planned to seek feedback on the draft plan from 9 to 11 a.m.

Virtual participation will be offered through Google Meet, via computer or phone. The video call link is https://meet.google.com/xjk-ezbp-ddj Or dial: +1 617-675-4444 PIN: ‪521 391 256 5550#

An in-person public session originally slated for August 17 in Rawlins has been cancelled.