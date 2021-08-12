Submit Release
News Search

There were 530 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,545 in the last 365 days.

Behavioral Health Plan Update Moves to Next Step

Behavioral Health Plan Update Moves to Next Step

August 12, 2021

The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) is moving forward with proposals to update the state’s behavioral health system.

A bill passed during the most recent session of the Wyoming Legislature (House Enrolled Act 56 or House Bill 38) requires WDH to consult with affected stakeholders as it develops a redesign plan for Wyoming’s state-funded behavioral health system.

For the next step, WDH will present a redesign proposal. An August 25 online session is planned to seek feedback on the draft plan from 9 to 11 a.m.

Virtual participation will be offered through Google Meet, via computer or phone. The video call link is https://meet.google.com/xjk-ezbp-ddj Or dial: +1 617-675-4444 PIN: ‪521 391 256 5550#

An in-person public session originally slated for August 17 in Rawlins has been cancelled.

You just read:

Behavioral Health Plan Update Moves to Next Step

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.