iTOKK, Inc. Announces Intention to Update its Current Disclosures
ITOKK, INC (OTCMKTS:IKTO)CHEYENNE, WY, USA, August 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iTokk, Inc. (OTC PINK: IKTO) (the "Company") today announced it is undertaking all the necessary actions to remove the "Stop" sign from its stock symbol on the OTC Markets website. The Company is currently preparing and submitting all necessary documentation with the OTC Markets to be designated as a company current in its reporting obligations with the OTC Markets (OTC Pink). Furthermore, the Company commits to ensure all future compliance will be current with listing requirements.
The Company is currently a shell company with no operations. It will begin the process of strategic repositioning and restructuring. There is no guarantee that the Company will obtain a current reporting tier or the removal of the “Stop” sign.
About iTokk, Inc. (IKTO)
The Company is an OTC reporting issuer under Multilateral Instrument 51-105 - Issuers Quoted in the U.S. Over the-Counter Markets. The Company’s shares of Common Stock are currently quoted on the OTC Markets under the symbol “IKTO.” The Company is also a reporting issuer in British Columbia; however, it is not a reporting issuer or the equivalent in any other jurisdiction in Canada. The Company’s securities are not traded on any market in any jurisdiction in Canada. On October 8, 2010, the Executive Director of the British Columbia Securities Commission (the BCSC) issued an order (the “Cease Trade Order”) under section 164(1) of the Securities Act, R.S.B.C. 1996, c. 418 that all trading in the securities of the Company cease until it files the required records referred to in the Cease Trade Order. The Company was incorporated under the laws of Nevada on September 19, 2003, and was domesticated as a Wyoming company on August 13, 2010.
Safe Harbor
This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in the Company’s filings with the OTC Markets.
