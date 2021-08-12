Nicole Griffin Announces Turkey Yoga & Culture Retreat: 20-28 May 2022
With origins hailing from India, yoga has become a mainstay in Western culture, with roughly 80 million people practicing yoga in the United States alone.
Combining breath, meditation, and movement with physical postures, yoga offers an opportunity for physical and emotional healing and growth. And with so many proven health benefits, it truly is good for just about everyone.
Yoga Retreats are the perfect way to take a vacation that balances travel and adventure along with relaxation and wellness. Designed to help you reset, unwind, deepen your practice, set goals, adventure, find community, and more.
Respected yoga teacher Nicole Griffin is proud to announce a new eight-day yoga and culture retreat split between two continents and traversing the inimitable city of Istanbul and the across the Turquoise Coast. The retreat runs from Friday, May 20, to Saturday, May 28, 2022.
A unique opportunity to gather together in purposeful presence in some of the most transformative environments on the planet, guests will be surrounded by natural beauty, swirling in intentional energy, in a haven of peace, yoga practice, conversation, and celebration.
Nicole Griffin believes that developing skills to remain calm and centered empowers us to step outside of our comfort zone and welcome adventure and expansion. Her yoga retreats emphasize meaningful cultural immersion and mindful travel. The yoga and mindfulness practices she shares provide the ground to explore how to take our yoga off the mat and into the world around us. All of Nicole's retreats give back to local charities that empower women and girls. She has lived and studied abroad in Turkey, Morocco, Jordan, and Lebanon and works at Calm as a behavioral health coach.
It also doesn't hurt that Nicole's retreats are set in some of the most breathtaking locations around the globe.
The Turkey yoga retreat is a perfect balance of old and new, immersion and rest, and city and nature. Daily movement and mindfulness practices will support bodies and minds so that guests can travel deeper, explore more, and leave feeling nourished and inspired. The Turkey retreat begins in the inimitable city of Istanbul, the only capital in the world split between two continents. To book, visit https://www.wetravel.com/trips/turkey-yoga-culture-retreat-nicole-griffin-wellness-istanbul-14895336.
Istanbul
The journey begins with an immersion into ancient Roman, Byzantine, and Ottoman Istanbul. Along the way, guests will shop, cruise the Bosphorus at sunset, and enjoy delicious Turkish meals and breaks for Turkish coffee and tea (and baklava and Turkish delights, too, of course). Guests will also visit local artisans and enjoy a stroll off the beaten path to see some lesser-known, hidden Turkish gems. On the final day in Istanbul, guests will visit Mor Çatı, a local charity supporting survivors of domestic violence in Turkey. Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination is required to book this trip.
Turquoise Coast
Next, guests will fly south to Dalaman and spend four days on the gorgeous Turkish coast. Here, they will have plenty of time to rest and rejuvenate or have free time for extra activities. The group will spend one day touring the stunning Butterfly Valley in a traditional Turkish gulet and another day visiting remarkable Greek and Byzantine ruins and catching the fantastic view from the top of Baba Mountain.
Yoga
Daily yoga sessions are scheduled throughout the retreat. Morning sessions include mindful movement and short meditations, and evening sessions will consist of yin and restorative yoga. While a basic level of yoga is beneficial, all sessions are appropriate for all experience levels. Morning yoga sessions will take place between 7-9 am, depending on the daily itinerary.
Activities
• Tour of the old city (Sultanahmet), including the Hagia Sophia, Topkapi Palace, the Cisterns, and inshallah, the Blue Mosque (if renovations are completed)
• Additional tours of Galata Tower, Suleymaniye Mosque, and the Chora Museum
• A visit to the Grand Bazaar for shopping
• A private yacht tour along the Bosphorus at sunset
• A special dinner with a view of the Bosphorus
• A traditional Turkish breakfast
• A visit to Mor Cati, a local charity to learn about and support their work
• A visit to a glass artist studio in Camhane
• A stroll off the beaten path to take in the beautiful traditional architecture of the Fener and Balat neighborhoods.
• A full-day boat cruise along the Turkish coast and Butterfly Valley
• A tour of the ancient Lycian village, Kayaköy, and an excursion to see the view from the top of Baba Mountain.
• Free time on the coast to relax, hike, or swim
Cappadocia
A trip to Turkey would not be complete without a visit to the unique region of Cappadocia. Known for its distinctive "fairy chimneys," underground cities, and enchanting moonscape terrain, its charm and curiosity should not be missed. During our four day stay in Cappadocia, guests will tour the local UNESCO heritage sites, learn about the ancient history and early Christianity of the region, practice yoga on a scenic outdoor deck, appreciate local food and handicrafts, and take an inspiring (and optional) early morning hot air balloon ride.
Special early bird pricing is now available. Register by September 15, 2021, and save $400 or register by December 15, 2021, and save $200.
Book with a friend/partner to save an additional $100 on each booking anytime with the code: HAYDI2022. No code is necessary.
For more information and to book your reservation, visit https://nicolegriffinwellness.com/yoga-retreats/turkey-yoga-retreat.
